Deforestation in areas that should be protected increased 79% in 3 years of Bolsonaro administration, survey says | Environment

Deforestation during the Bolsonaro administration (2019 to 2021) increased 79% compared to the previous three years (2016 to 2018) in areas that should be protected in the Amazon (Conservation Units and indigenous lands). The analysis was carried out by specialists from the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA) and obtained exclusively by the g1 .

The data were taken from the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (Prodes), a base by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) considered to be the most accurate for measuring annual rates. The government had already announced in November an overall increase of 22% across the biome compared to the previous year.

The ISA report has a different focus and, despite using the same database, it analyzes the results of the last three years for protected areas, which represent one of the pillars for forest protection in the country’s environmental legislation. THE g1 contacted the Ministry of the Environment to complement the analysis carried out by the institute and, if possible, an explanation of the policies in progress. Until the publication of this article, the folder had not sent a response.

The increase of 79% refers to deforestation in all types of Conservation Units (CUs), whether federal, state or municipal, and indigenous lands in the Amazon, referring to the states of Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Amapá, Tocantins , Mato Grosso, Maranhão and Acre.

The Conservation Units are regulated by Law No. 9,985, of 2000, which instituted the National System of Conservation Units (SNUC) and are demarcated with the aim of preserving biodiversity. They can be of sustainable use – when there is release for extraction of resources by residents, respecting specific norms – or full protection – without the use of communities.

Antônio Oviedo, coordinator of ISA’s Protected Areas Monitoring Program, and one of the authors of the report, assesses that in addition to the national policy of “dismantling” environmental policies, there is also a local aspect:

“The municipalities also tend to wage a fiscal war, making rules and regulations more flexible to attract projects and investments. In the Amazon, this reflects in deforestation”.

See the cutout for the biggest highs:

130% discharge in federal UCs

In the last three years, federal UCs lost 130% more forest area than in the same previous period. According to the document, federal UCs “suffer from high levels of invasions and illegality in the exploitation of natural resources”. In the case of state UCs, the increase was 50%.

Largest loss of forest area in 2021 in Federal Conservation Units state PRODES 2021 FLONA do Jamanxim For 18,984.69 Tapajós APA For 10,587.03 RESEX Chico Mendes Acre 8,171.08 Altamira’s FLONA For 5,706.39 Middle Earth ESEC For 2,716.36 FLONA of Itaituba II For 1,567.66 Jamanxim PARNA For 1340.04 FLONA do Bom Futuro Rondônia 1,118.35 RESEX Green Forever For 1,097.37 REBIO Nascentes da S. do Cachimbo For 1,053.52

Among the 334 federal UCs, 14 represent 90% of the loss of vegetation. Ten of them are in Pará. The Jamanxim National Forest, located in the southwest of the state, had the largest area affected and showed a 54% increase in the deforestation rate compared to last year. In 2019, after reporting from the Fantastic, the Federal Public Ministry opened an investigation to investigate the construction of a bridge within the area.

1 de 1 Bridge is built without authorization over the Jamanxim river, in Pará — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Bridge is built without authorization over the Jamanxim river, in Pará — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

138% in indigenous lands

Although the deforestation rate between the 2020 and 2021 reports in indigenous lands dropped by 18.6%, the sum of the last three years represented a total increase of 138% in these areas.

Among the 268 territories analyzed, 20 represent 80% of deforestation.

the basin of the Xingu River accounts for nearly half of all forest loss, mainly in the territories of Ituna/Itatá, Apyterewa, Cachoeira Seca do Iriri, Trincheira Bacajá and Kayapó. In this list, the first indigenous land is occupied by isolated Indians; the second is the most deforested in the last year and is undergoing a process of area reduction; the third, no less important, is the one that lost the most forest in the history of Inpe’s monitoring.

Indigenous lands with the largest area of ​​forest loss state Area (hectares) Apyterewa For 6771.21 Trench/Bacajá For 3,552.79 Kayapo For 2,573.96 dry waterfall For 2,345.38 Munduruku For 2,212.30 piripkur Mato Grosso 2,151.98 September 7 Rondônia/Mato Grosso 1,478.70 Maraiwatsédé Mato Grosso 1,039.89 kayabi For 842.75 karipuna Rondônia 669.72

There is also an impressive 9.175 percent increase in forest loss in the Pirikura indigenous land. The territory has a total of 243 thousand hectares where the last two members of the same ethnic group live. At the end of November, the g1 reported that the advance of cattle raising threatens the survival of the indigenous people, who live isolated in the northwest of Mato Grosso – 15 to 28 farms, depending on the parameter used, are in the unmarked areas of the territory.

Indigenous lands with the highest deforestation rate between 2020 and 2021 PRODES 2020 PRODES 2021 VARIATION IN % POYANAWA 0.19 29.44 15,496 PIRIPKURA 23.20 2,151.98 9175 URUBU RIVER 0.20 14.71 7273 PARACUHUBA 2.91 36.25 1176 MARAIWATSÉDÉ 167.20 1,478.70 784 JAUARY 27.24 201.90 641 SEPOTI 30.69 197.76 544 P. DOS CANELA-APÃNJEKRA 1.66 9.85 495 SISSAIMA 40.31 202.73 403

Despite the aggregate deforestation of the last three years showing a strong increase, the curve for Brazil started to rise in 2013. Since the beginning of Inpe’s monitoring, the worst year was 1995, with 29.1 km² of lost area. See below the chart with year-by-year data: