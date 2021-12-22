Denial fighter dies from complications of covid-19

Fred Sinistra, a kickboxing fighter, died of covid-19 complications. The 40-year-old athlete, who refused to be vaccinated and denied the existence of the disease, left the hospital on his own and died at home a few days later.

In an interview on the website ‘Sudinfo’, from Belgium, coach Osman Yigin said that Sinistra even refused to mention the name of the disease. The fighter referred to covid-19 as “a small virus” and was against the Belgian government’s restrictive measures.

Yigin also said that the fighter, after being infected, only sought medical help because of pressure: the coach threatened to stop training him if Sinistra did not go to a hospital.

The fighter was hospitalized between November 24 and December 13, when he was discharged on his own. “Thank you all for the support. I’m at home recovering as I should. I’ll come back a thousand times strong,” Sinistra wrote on his Facebook page. Three days later, on December 16, the fighter’s death was confirmed.

In Belgium, 75.9% of the population has received two doses of covid-19 vaccine, according to ‘Our World in Data’. With the increase in cases due to the omicron variant, the local government tightened restrictive measures in the country and authorized vaccination in children between 5 and 11 years old to curb a new wave of coronavirus.