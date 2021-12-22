Desperate, Barcelona offers Coutinho to two clubs to relieve pay, says the newspaper

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian was offered to Tottenham and Newcastle

With the marriage between Philippe Coutinho and Barcelona coming to an end, the return of the Brazilian to Premier League seems to be close. This is because, according to information from the Daily Mail, the midfielder would have been offered to Tottenham and Newcastle.

The player has the highest salary in the squad, which prevents culés from making new hires on behalf of Fair Play FinanceirThe.

In 2018, Barça paid around 163 million euros (BRL 633 million at the time) to remove the player from the Liverpool, which ended up making the athlete the second most expensive in football history.

However, the move turned out to be a nightmare for the Brazilian. Affected by injuries during his spell at the Catalan giant, Coutinho ended up being loaned to Bayern Munchen during the 2019-2020 season.

After that, he returned to Spain and again found it difficult to establish himself among the holders, both with former coach ​​Ronald Koeman and now under Xavi Hernandez.

Newcastle is the richest club in all of world football, after being acquired by the Saudi Arabian investment fund. However, it occupies the penultimate position in the Premier League table.

Against this backdrop, the Magpies are looking to hire stars for the cast, while Barça is trying to recover from a serious financial crisis.

Tottenham, which also appears as a possible destiny for the player, is looking to strengthen its offensive sector, as it is currently only seventh in the English Championship.

The Daily Mail also points out that the change would not only be positive for the two Premier League teams, but would also help Barcelona to unburden themselves and continue seeking to recover from an estimated debt of 1.35 billion euros (BRL 8.5 billion). billion).