dev explains no police pursuit

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a rollercoaster of emotions, between controversies of its reproduction on past generation consoles and the bad reception from the community. The devs are still trying to mitigate this negative impact even a year after the debut — but with a little frustrated attempts. Recently, Pawel Sasko, the missions director, explained why the game does not have police pursuits.

In a recent broadcast, Sasko was asked about the absence of the harassment by a viewer. The producer then compared the RPG to other games: “I don’t think Sonic or Elden Ring’s open world game will have that.”

It wasn’t a comparison that really made a lot of sense, but he told the real reason afterwards: the inability to get the chase mechanics in Cyberpunk 2077 working in the game before release. Eventually they gave up on implementing it.

