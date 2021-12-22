dev explains no police pursuit

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a rollercoaster of emotions, between controversies of its reproduction on past generation consoles and the bad reception from the community. The devs are still trying to mitigate this negative impact even a year after the debut — but with a little frustrated attempts. Recently, Pawel Sasko, the missions director, explained why the game does not have police pursuits.

In a recent broadcast, Sasko was asked about the absence of the harassment by a viewer. The producer then compared the RPG to other games: “I don’t think Sonic or Elden Ring’s open world game will have that.”

Game Developer Response to Lack of Car/Police Chases and Bikes in traffic. from cyberpunkgame

Game developer’s response to the lack of cars/police chases and motorcycles in traffic.

It wasn’t a comparison that really made a lot of sense, but he told the real reason afterwards: the inability to get the chase mechanics in Cyberpunk 2077 working in the game before release. Eventually they gave up on implementing it.

CD Projekt RED will pay $1.85m for the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077

As mentioned above, the launch of Cyberpyunk 2077 came beset with problems, even after a massive marketing campaign. Some investors were not very happy at the time and sued CDPR for it. Now, the Polish studio will have to pay $1.85 million to these shareholders. Know more!