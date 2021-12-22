Discreet and allied to technology, meet William Thomas, the new football executive at Avaí

ND+ report spoke with a member of Athletico, Thomas’ last club, to better understand the professional’s work

He works silently, a “closed” person, who is very attached to technology within football and with good knowledge of the market. This is the profile of William Thomas, Avaí’s new football executive, announced by the president Julio César Heerdt last Saturday (18th).

The professional had been at Athletico-PR since September 2020 and resigned last Friday (17) to accept the invitation from the Santa Catarina team aiming at the 2022 season.

The report of ND+ he spoke with the journalist and sectorist at Athletico, Monique Vilela, from Curitiba (PR), to better understand how Thomas spent at the Paraná club and what was the “last impression” he left.

“He [William Thomas] he was a kind of right-hand man for Paulo Autuori, who is the club’s technical director. I worked in signings, negotiations, reformulation of the cast and day-to-day activities of the club”, explains the journalist.

“Thomas worked very quietly, he hardly gives interviews, usually doesn’t answer messages, he’s a very ‘peculiar’ person, closed”, he adds.

The professional has great appreciation for technology within the sport, with the use of data that help the entire football department in decision making. He is adept at platforms that help in this work of analysis such as Instat and Wyscout, for example.

It is noteworthy that this was William Thomas’ second passage through the Hurricane. He participated in the Athletico football model between 2013 and 2018. In addition, he was one of the creators of the DIF (Football Intelligence Department), which monitored the market and analyzed the performance of athletes.

The trend is for the new football executive at Leão da Ilha to have autonomy to assemble his team and to develop the work in Florianópolis.

Hiring and job evaluation

Under Thomas’s baton, Hurricane hired little in 2021, according to Vilela. Some acquisitions of athletes were already made with a view to the following season, where Hurricane will have the Copa Libertadores da América ahead.

“Athletico hired little in 2021, there was Babi [Matheus], Terans, who was a good contact. Then they started to hire, thinking about 2022, there was Pablo Siles, Pedrinho, who is a young lateral”, says the journalist.

“With regard to hiring, you can say that his work was ‘ok’. It didn’t stand out but it wasn’t something that harmed the club either. And, wanting it or not, he was involved in the Copa Sudamericana title. In the entirety of the work, it was ‘average’ work”, he completes.