Dog attacks Globo reporter live

This Tuesday (21), while making a live entry to Bom Dia Rio, reporter Fernanda Rouvenat was attacked by a dog. The journalist was passing information when she was interrupted by the animal. The communicator warned the public that she would have to stop breaking the news because of the animal. When showing the caozinho playing with Fernanda, the anchors who were in the studio played with the situation.

“Guys, I’m sorry. It’s because there’s a puppy here at my feet…”, said Fernanda, who bent down to play with the cute animal.

“It’s a puppy. You can’t resist a cute puppy like that. Guys, that happens. When we’re there live, anything can happen, including a cute puppy like the one that loved Fernanda Rouvenat and, poor thing, Fernanda he couldn’t finish breaking the news. Look how cute. In a little while we’ll be back,” said Silvana Ramiro, while Fernanda played with the dog.

In November, it was the turn of a reporter from the Jangadeiro TV, affiliate of SBT in Ceará, being attacked by a Pinscher dog in an interview. The journalist approached a woman who was holding the animal in her lap to ask some questions. When questioning her name, the professional approached the microphone and the dog noticed the presence of the communicator. He asked the lady’s last name, and the animal got annoyed and started growling at the reporter.

Upon inquiring her profession and bringing the microphone once more, the dog tried to bite the journalist out of jealousy of the owner. The professional screamed and pushed the microphone away and the owner of the animal started to laugh at the situation.

Dogs attack Globo equipment live

Reporter’s life is not easy! While conducting an interview at an animal shelter in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, dogs played with microphone wire and the reporter had to close the live entry in a hurry. It all happened during Bom Dia Região, a TV Tribuna newspaper, an affiliate of Globo in the state of São Paulo, at the time the journalist Luciana Moledas link live to the news.

The communicator interviewed the owner of the dog shelter, Karoline Castro, talking about the importance of neutering the animals, which were free in the area. The problem is that halfway through the live entry, the dogs started playing with the microphone wire.

A person nearby tried to help pull the object out of the dogs’ teeth, but didn’t revolve. The animals tried to break the wire, while the reporter was lost with the situation.