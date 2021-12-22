Dollar closes slightly lower on Tuesday; BC returns to intervene in the exchange | Economy

The dollar closed in a slight drop this Tuesday (21), on a day when the Central Bank returned to the scene in the markets with a spot currency auction.

The US currency retreated 0.04%, quoted at R$ 5.7388. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar advanced 1%, quoted at R$ 5.7410 – highest closing level since March 30 (R$ 5,7613). With the performance of this Tuesday, it accumulates high of 1.80% in the month and 10.63% in the year.

In this morning’s operation, the fifth of its kind in the last eight trading sessions, the BC sold the total offer of up to US$ 500 million. The spot auction had the “intention of providing liquidity to the Brazilian foreign exchange market,” said Ricardo Gomes da Silva, superintendent of Correparti Corretora in a note.

The autarchy also made available up to 15 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts to rollover the maturity of February 1, 2022.

Omicron variant becomes dominant among US cases and Biden to announce test distribution

In addition to local seasonal factors that traditionally increase the search for the dollar, such as the payment of interest and dividends by companies towards the end of the year, the last few days have seen greater instability in international markets, amid fears about which it will be the economic impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and harsher signals with inflation from large central banks.

Last week, the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, announced the acceleration of the reduction of its stimuli and began forecasting three interest rate hikes for next year, which is widely seen as positive for the dollar.

In Brazil, other challenges overshadow the prospects for the real, with fiscal uncertainty and continuing pressure for more spending on the eve of an election year.

After the government managed to change the spending ceiling rule — an important fiscal anchor in the country — through the PEC dos Precatórios, opening fiscal space for financing the Auxílio Brasil program, the Ministry of Economy made a request last week to reorganize almost R$2.9 billion in the 2022 Budget with the purpose of readjusting salaries for some civil servant careers.

Investors should pay attention to the vote on the budget’s final report by the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), which was postponed from Monday to Tuesday.

In addition to the fiscal agenda, the markets were wary of the approach of next year’s electoral race, which already promises to increase political uncertainty and, consequently, increase the search for the security of the dollar.

