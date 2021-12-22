Dolores escapes from asylum with help from Celestina · TV News

Locked in a madhouse by Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will receive unexpected help in In Times of the Emperor. The girl will be rescued by Celestina (Bel Kutner) and will discover that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will have survived the attack armed by the villain in the telenovela of the six on Globo.

In the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy will find the whereabouts of the couple of lovers and will decide to get revenge. The jerk will push the former aide over a cliff and commit Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) to a sanatorium.

One day, Celestina will go to the psychiatric unit to look for a court official who will be discharged. However, the baroness will be surprised to see Dolores in the hospital. The two will get emotional during the meeting.

“We found out what Tonico had done to you and Nélio”, will affirm Teresa Cristina’s confidant (Leticia Sabatella). “Knowing how?” the girl will ask. “Nélio is alive. He is in Rio de Janeiro,” the housekeeper will reveal.

“Alive? I asked so much for a miracle. Nelio alive! And what about our daughter?”, the nun will question. Bel Kutner’s character will explain that no one knows where the child is, but Dolores will suspect that the girl will be with the politician.

“Mercedes is with Tonico. I saw it. He showed me a photograph with her on his lap”, the young woman will tell. To help Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont), Celestina will change the patient’s clothes. The two will then flee the scene in a carriage.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.