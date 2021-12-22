Donor sends box full of money to NY university

A physics professor at the University City College, in New York, this week found a box with US$ 180,000 (about R$ 1 million, at current prices) in one of the institution’s classrooms after returning to teaching in person.

“It was a total shock. I know a lot of academic professors and I’ve never heard of anything like it,” Dr. Menon, 49, said in an interview with the New York Times, opening the package with $50 and $100 bills, aimed at the “Master of Physics” as he is known.

The professor suspects that the jackpot, posted via mail on November 10, 2020, is a bonus from a student who studied at the university in the past. “I think it’s a testament to what the Physics Department has given all these years,” he said.

In addition to the stack of ballots, the package contained a letter signed by “Kyle Beasley”, a philanthropist whose school principals believe used a false name to make the donation.

A physics professor at the City College of New York received a package from an anonymous donor with $180,000 in cash. The school couldn’t trace it to anyone, but authorities noted it wasn’t gained from criminal activity. CCNY accepted the donation. (H/T @coreykillannon) pic.twitter.com/whdls0sSIF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2021

According to the report in the American newspaper, an investigation did not identify a student with that name in the records of City College, which has the largest university system in the US.

“It’s crazy that [o pacote] was in the mail room, or even if it was mailed — the person [doadora] I really trusted the system,” said Dr. Menon.

After the poll concluded that the current identity and address were “truly untraceable,” the New York City Board of Trustees decided, by vote, that the money should stay with City College.

The one who seemed happiest with the gesture was Dr. Menon himself, who believes that it will be possible to finance the study of at least two students for ten years. “The effect of teaching here is much greater,” he said. “It’s a place where you can raise someone.”