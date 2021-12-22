Douglas Costa congratulates São Paulo on hiring ex-Grêmio

More and more signs point to the transfer of Douglas Costa to São Paulo. The novelty this time was for the athlete to enjoy the publication of Rafinha’s presentation, on the São Paulo team. The right-back was out of a contract after he broke up with Grêmio, and was then hired by the São Paulo club.

However, as is natural, São Paulo published on its social networks announcing the hiring of Rafinha, and Douglas Costas liked it. As the two athletes get along very well, many saw this as an indication that he is going to transfer to the São Paulo club.

Douglas Costa enjoyed the São Paulo publication by hiring Rafinha… pic.twitter.com/E0sh31jPW1 — NOW TRICOLOR – AT 🇾🇪 (@agoratricolor) December 21, 2021

In practice, this fact doesn’t prove anything, as there are people who like all the posts on their social networks. But, this also shows that the attacker is aware of what happens in São Paulo.

The speculation that the athlete should change the team from Rio Grande do Sul for the São Paulo team becomes stronger every day. However, the deal does not appear to be close to completion yet. From yesterday to today, the rumor emerged that Ferreira was involved in the negotiation. It seems that this novel is still going to have many chapters.

For Grêmio, it’s even good that the player is speculated in São Paulo, to keep Douglas Costa’s name in the spotlight. Well, the club is afraid of the athlete not being hired and the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul having to continue supporting his salary of R$ 800 thousand, plus bonuses.

The hiring of Rafinha by São Paulo may help Douglas Costa’s business to go forward. Well, the two players got along well in Porto Alegre, despite not having made a great partnership inside the field, outside it they enjoyed some good moments.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA