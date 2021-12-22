Dressed as a princess, Ana Hickmann cries and pays homage to her famous secret friend at Record

Top Stories

Every year, Rede Record performs the “confrère of the firm”. This time, Ana Hickmann, host of the house, left everyone emotional with the words spoken to your secret friend. In addition to the cute gift, Ana drew attention with a stunning and breathtaking look. The program aired last Monday (20). Check out this and more news in this portal.

One of the reasons that made Ana Hickmann’s statement one of the most beautiful was the fact that the presenter quote a very difficult time who lived last year [doença do marido] in which Ticiane Pinheiro showed great affection by sending a box of brigadeiros to cheer her friend up.

Through her tears, Ana Hickmann told her colleagues and Brazil that she thought of also paying homage to her beloved friend.

In the exchange of gifts, Roberto Justus’ ex-wife said:

“People! What a beautiful thing. Wow, how beautiful, friend. My God, all my salary is in that shoe. Rich Ana! “It rocked my present, Ticiane said.

However, the present did not stop there, the sensitive and emotional Ana presented her friend with a Romantic dinner alongside her husband César Tralli.

I couldn’t hold back the tears!!! Love you friend @TiciPinheiro ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HReNkXEVMm — Ana Hickmann (@ahickmann) December 21, 2021

César Filho presents Ana Hickmann

The cat was presented by the presenter César Filho. On social media, the blonde thanked her friend and said she was very special.

She also spoke about the difficult moments spent by the presenter and presented her with a chair patterned with her name.

My dear friend @Cesar Filho!!! How exciting. Thank you very much ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/w2tNFSBvew — Ana Hickmann (@ahickmann) December 21, 2021

