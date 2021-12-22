Drivers are leaving their vehicles open to prevent cars from being stolen

Drivers are leaving the trunks of their vehicles open to prevent thieves from breaking car windows to steal. This was a way found by people residing in California, a state located on the west coast of the United States.

To avoid the horrible feeling that comes after having a car broken into, drivers could no longer see another solution. The number of car break-ins has increased in the US state. Local information says that in 2021 there was a 32% increase in vehicle theft compared to the previous year. In general, in California, there is a growing crime wave that includes looting from parked cars and stores.

A photo seen on social media showed two SUVs parked side by side on the San Francisco Bay, with their trunks open and no owner in sight. The scene indicated that that was the only recourse for drivers to avoid, at least, vandalism in their vehicles.

Parisa Hemmat, owner of a flower shop in Oakland, Calif., left the back door of her SUV open to show would-be thieves that there’s nothing to steal from the vehicle. “There’s nothing in my car and they [os ladrões] you can see that there is nothing to take,” he said.

Drivers must not leave their vehicles open

Local police do not welcome this tactic. Former San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) deputy chief Garrett Tom says leaving the door open for thieves is literally opening the door to more trouble. Among the errors of this unusual method used by vehicle owners, Tom points out the possibility of thieves stealing documents from the glove compartment and even vandalizing the interior of cars, taking the battery away or the entire car.

For SFPD public information officer Adam Lobsinger, this is not how crime prevention works. “People should just make sure they haven’t left anything of value in the car and that it’s locked. If an invasion occurs, they must report it to the police and, thus, contribute data to identify the crime centers. Which, in turn, leads to more police actions in that area”, he explains.

