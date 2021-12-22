Drivers from São Paulo can already consult the value of IPVA 2022 – News

Owners of vehicles registered in the State of São Paulo are able to consult as of this Wednesday (22) the amount they will have to pay to pay off the IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles) 2022.

Next year, the payment of the tax can be done in full in January, with a 9% discount; in February, with a 5% deduction; or in five installments, paid between February and June.

According to Sefaz (Secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo), the commercial values ​​presented in the Official Gazette of the State are 12,221 makes and models of vehicles and serve as the basis for calculating the 2022 IPVA.

The publication lets owners know now how much the payment will weigh in their pockets. To carry out the consultation, just access the Sefaz page and insert the data present in the CRLV (Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate).

If you do not have the document in hand, it is also possible to consult the table with the sales values ​​of vehicles published in the Official Gazette. With the car price in hand, it is necessary to multiply the value by the rate corresponding to the vehicle model.

The total charges are 4% (0.04) for passenger cars, 2% (0.02) for motorcycles and similar, single-cab pickup trucks, minibuses, buses and heavy machinery, and 1.5% ( 0.015) for trucks.

For an owner with a popular car with a market value of R$23 thousand, for example, the total value of IPVA 2022 will be R$920. If the amount is paid in full in January, the driver will have a discount of R$82, 80 and will need to pay R$ 837.20 to pay off the debt.

According to Sefaz, the technical teams of the Department of Finance and Planning “are uploading the information to the system and, soon, the complete consultation will be made available on the portal and on the banking network”.

The Government of the State of São Paulo expects to collect R$ 21.8 billion with the collection of the IPVA of 17.8 million vehicles in 2022. Of the entire fleet in the state, 7.5 million cars are exempt for having more than 20 years since manufacture.

Check the payment schedule

Drivers who fail to pay tax will be subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and late payment interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days, the percentage of the fine is fixed at 20% of the tax amount.

If the IPVA remains in default, the debt will be registered in the Active Debt, in addition to the inclusion of the owner’s name in the State Cadin, preventing him from taking advantage of any credit he has for requesting the Nota Fiscal Paulista. From the moment the IPVA debt is registered, the State Attorney General’s Office may charge it by protest.

Failure to pay the tax also prevents the vehicle from being re-licensed. After the deadline set by Detran for licensing, the vehicle may be confiscated, with a fine imposed by the traffic authority and seven points on the CNH (national driver’s license).