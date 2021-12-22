Dua Lipa ends two-year affair with Anwar Hadid after DR streak, says website – Monet

Singer Dua Lipa with her boyfriend, model and DJ Anwar Hadid (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Dua Lipa, 26, ended a two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid, 22, after many arguments over their relationship in recent weeks. They have been together since 2019.

The information was published by the Deux Moi website and echoed by the Daily Mail and Daily Star this Tuesday (21). The pop singer was coming off a streak of DRs with her ex-boyfriend in an attempt to ‘fix’ their relationship, The Sun said earlier this month.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

An insider confirmed to Deux Moi that the couple, known for comings and goings, really parted this time after failed attempts to settle their differences. The Daily Mail has contacted the artists’ representatives, but has not yet received any feedback.

“Their relationship is going through a crisis and it seems to be on the line,” a source told The Sun recently. Dua Lipa and the musician spent two months without seeing each other because of their busy work schedule.

The singer Dua Lipa (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, this Tuesday, Dua Lipa published a post with three videos enjoying the heat with her bikini-clad friends on different days and captioned: “Summer images. Goodbye 2021”. Look:

Anwar Hadid, who was born in the United States, is a model and musician. He is the brother of also models Bella and Gigi. Dua Lipa has won 100 awards and sold millions of copies around the world. The singer dated chef Isaac Carew before meeting Anwar, with whom she had been since 2019.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid (Photo: Instagram)

