Dubai Sheikh sentenced to pay more than R$4 billion ex

The sovereign of Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was sentenced this Tuesday (21/12) by the British court to pay his ex-wife and two children around 550 million pounds (about R$ 4 .19 billion) in the largest divorce award awarded by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor ordered the 72-year-old UAE head of government to pay around £251.5 million to his sixth and youngest wife, 47-year-old Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein of Jordan, and £290 million to support their children, a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, including security expenses.







Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to the ruling, the amount, which includes tens of thousands of pounds for holidays and expenses related to pets, can vary depending on several factors, such as in the case of the death of the sheikh or the reconciliation of the children with their father.

“Given their position and the general threats of terrorism and kidnapping they face in such circumstances, they are considered particularly vulnerable and need greater guarantees of security in this country,” the judge said in the verdict. “The main threat they face comes from the [xeque], not from external sources,” he added.

Escape to UK

Haya fled to the UK in 2019 with her two children and applied for custody of the children to British courts. The princess, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, said she was “terrified” by her husband’s actions.

The sheikh has always denied the ex-wife’s allegations of stalking and harassment. However, in October, a London court concluded that the sheikh had illegally monitored the princess’s cell phone and her British lawyers during the battle for custody of their children. In addition, he would have intimidated the princess and tried to buy a property next door to the one she lives in, posing a threat to Haya’s safety.

The British court had also already concluded that the sheikh had ordered the kidnappings of two daughters from another marriage. Princess Shamsa was kidnapped in Cambridge in 2000 and sent to Dubai. Her younger sister Latifa was intercepted off the coast of India while trying to flee in 2018.