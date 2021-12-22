Duilio president changes strategy and hires half of the first-year reinforcements as director

Duilio Monteiro Alves is just days away from completing his first year as president of Corinthians. The president alvinegro will end the first of the three years of administration with half the amount of reinforcements brought by football director Duilio Monteiro Alves in his first year as a subordinate of president Andrés Sanchez.

The change in strategy, along the lines of “less is more”, was clear. In the 2018 season, Corinthians signed 14 players to the professional squad. Now, from January 4, 2021, when Duilio became president, until this Wednesday, the club only brought seven. Exactly half.

As football director, Duilio talked, negotiated and/or introduced the following reinforcements: full-backs Sidcley, Danilo Avelar and Michel Macedo; defender Marllon; the steering wheels Ralf, Thiaguinho and Douglas; midfielders Ángelo Araos and Bruno Xavier; in addition to forwards Sergio Díaz, Roger, Matheus Matias, Jonathas and Gustavo Mosquito. All this for just the first 365 days as a director.

This year, as president of Corinthians, Duilio gave the guarantee and signed the contracts of goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, lateral João Pedro, midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, forwards Róger Guedes and Willian, in addition to the most recent, defensive midfielder Paulinho.

This decrease is the result of the initial posture of Duilio and his new board. It took almost eight months without hiring anyone until the arrival of Giuliano, the first of the reinforcements. Something that drew criticism from fans and journalists, duly counteracted with the conviction in the planning for 2021.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is still trying to hire a center forward and a defender that, depending on the progress in the negotiations, could be brought until the end of the year. Even if they are confirmed by December 31, the final number would still be much lower than in the first year of the last term.

Hired in the first year of Duilio’s management as football director (2018)

Sidcley (LE) – Athletic-PR Danilo Avelar (LE) – Turin-ITA Michel Macedo (LD) – Las Palmas-ESP Marllon (Z) – Black Bridge Ralph (V) – Beijing Guoan-CHN Thiaguinho (V) – National-SP Douglas (V) – Fluminense Angelo Araos (M) – University of Chile Bruno Xavier (M) – National-SP Sergio Diaz (A) – Real Madrid B-ESP Roger (A) – International Matheus Matthias (A) – ABC-RN Jonathan (A) – Hannover-ALE Gustavo Mosquito (A) – Coritiba

Hired in the first year of Duilio’s management as president (2021)

Giuliano (M) – Basaksehir-TUR Renato Augusto (M) – Beijian Guoan-CHN Roger Guedes (A) – Shandong Taishain-CHN Carlos Miguel (G) – International João Pedro (LD) – Porto-BY William (A) – Arsenal-ING Paulinho (V) – no club

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Andrs Sanchez, Mercado da Bola and Corinthians Board of Directors.