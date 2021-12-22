Earth flying saucer can levitate on the moon and asteroids

mechanics

Concept of the flying saucer that must levitate on the moon and asteroids.

Aerospace engineers at NASA and MIT are testing a new concept for a circular space vehicle that levitates thanks to the Moon’s natural electric field.

The Ingenuity helicopter has had an unexpected hit on Mars, but the Moon and asteroids don’t even have the thin atmosphere of the red planet.

However, precisely because they have no atmosphere, these airless celestial bodies can develop an electric field due to direct exposure to the solar wind and the surrounding plasma in space.

On the Moon, for example, this surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than three feet above the ground, just as static electricity can make a person’s hair shiver.

The idea is to take advantage of this natural charge to levitate a glider with wings made of Mylar, a material that naturally has the same electrical charge as the surfaces of airless celestial objects – as surfaces with similar charges repel each other, this should generate enough force to lift a glider off the ground.

single engines

The drawback of this direct use of the electric field is that everything would be limited to small asteroids, since larger planetary bodies, such as the Moon, have a stronger and contrary gravitational attraction.

To counteract the force of gravity, Oliver Richards and his colleagues propose using tiny ion beams to electrically charge the vehicle and increase the natural surface charge. The overall effect is to generate a relatively large repulsive force between the vehicle and the ground, and to do this using very little energy.

In an initial feasibility study, the researchers calculate that this additional force from the ions should be strong enough to levitate a small 900-gram vehicle on the Moon and large asteroids like Psiqu.

To take full advantage of this opposition of loads, the proposed vehicle has a retro, flying saucer-shaped design.

“We thought of using it like the Hayabusa missions, which were launched by the Japanese space agency,” said Richards. “That spacecraft operated around a small asteroid and launched small robots on its surface. Likewise, we thought that a future mission could send small floating robots to explore the surface of the Moon and other asteroids.”

initiating levitation

The levitation design employs miniature ionic thrusters, known as ionic liquid ion sources. These propellants contain a reservoir containing inionic liquid in the form of molten salt at room temperature, from which small micro-fabricated nozzles exit. When electrical voltage is applied, the liquid’s ions are charged and emitted as a beam through the nozzles, producing a thrust.

This has already been tested on satellites, but the team calculated that the effect would not be enough to levitate a vehicle on the Moon. “So we thought, what if we transfer our own charge to the surface to supplement its natural charge?” Richards said.

By aiming additional thrusters at the ground and sending positive ions to amplify the surface charge, the team concluded that the thrust could produce a greater force against the spacecraft, enough to levitate it from the ground. They devised a simple mathematical model for the scenario and concluded that, in principle, it should work.

Based on this simple model, the team predicted that a small rover, weighing about a kilogram, could levitate about an inch above the ground on a large asteroid like Psiqu, using a 10-kilovolt ion source. To achieve a similar takeoff on the Moon, the same rover would need a 50-kilovolt source.

