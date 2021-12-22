Effects of the vaccine, Anvisa’s vacillation and the reinforcement of denial

The resistance of technicians from Anvisa (who approved the use of the vaccine against Covid in children from 5 years old) to having their names released, reinforces the government’s denial speech and places, once again, the vaccine at the center of a debate in the which Bolsonaro manages to take political advantage of. The immunizations proved to be effective, drastically reduced the number of deaths and those infected by the coronavirus, but the laboratories themselves do not know how to predict whether they will have consequences for public health in the future.

Or they would not have introduced in contracts with several governments, including the Brazilian one, a liability clause, by which buyers “ shall indemnify and hold the laboratories harmless from any and all damages and liabilities arising out of or associated with claims for death, physical, mental or emotional harm, illness, disability or condition related to or arising from the use or administration of vaccines “.

But the positive effects of immunizing agents have already demonstrated their effectiveness. The governments themselves take care of the future, improving public health; and laboratories carrying out research and producing drugs that will further reduce possible side effects.

What gets in the way is not just the cross-eyed and denial speech of the Brazilian government, but the denial of denial.

Not taking responsibility is also a way of contradicting the truth and vilifying science. The fear of Anvisa technicians in having the names disclosed cannot be explained. They would make history. Positive story. But they behave like curious people who practice medicine without being qualified and indicate the remedy, but do not sign the prescription.

More than ever, it should be clear that laboratories do predict possible damage caused by the use of the vaccine. But its practical effects in the present are what matter. The collective is what matters. Without today, tomorrow cannot be built.

What parents cannot take is the risk of not seeing their children grow up, decimated early by a deadly virus.