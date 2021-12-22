Elimination of The Voice Brasil participants with flu left fans frustrated

There was great expectation from viewers of The Voice Brasil and the crowd of participants this Monday (20th), the program’s semifinal. However, three of the ten contestants of Rede Globo’s musical reality show were eliminated after testing positive for Influenza A, a disease caused by a virus that causes flu and symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

The announcement of the elimination only took place at the beginning of the program, when the presenter André Marques informed the public that the competitors would not perform. He also announced the call of eliminated to compose the seminal duels.

Dielle Anjos, from Guanambi, Bahia, Carlos Filho, from Serra Talhada, Pernambuco and Lysa Ngaca, from Luanda, Angola, left the program after the exams were confirmed. The information was only released to the public shortly before 23:00, at the beginning of the live broadcast throughout the country.

With that, the candidates eliminated last week were summoned to return to the dispute by their respective teams. Danilo Moreno, from Salvador, eliminated in the previous episode of the program, was called up to replace Dielle on the team Cláudia Leite.

Carlos Filho, on the other hand, was replaced by Júlia Paz, from Sorriso, Mato Grosso do Sul, on the Lulu team. Finally, Nêgamanda, from Itabuna, Bahia, from the Brown team, replaced Lusa Ngaca. None of the three substitutes managed to advance to the final, which will be played by Gustavo Matias (Team Brown), from Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre; Bruno Fernandez (Team Cláudia), from Rio de Janeiro; Hugo Rafael (Time Iza), from Sorocaba, São Paulo; Gustavo Boná (Team Lulu), from Rio de Janeiro; and Giuliano Eriston (Time Teló), from Bela Cruz, Ceará.

In Guanambi, the elimination of Dielle Anjos was much regretted by the population that embraced the countrywoman in the dispute and was willing to vote a lot to take the singer to the final. Many comments on social media suggested that there could have been some “marmalade” to take out competitors that the network did not want to continue in the dispute for the prize of R$ 500 thousand and a contract with a major label. TV Globo, on the other hand, merely lamented the fact and claimed that the elimination of candidates was due to health and safety protocols.

“Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to strictly adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu. The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents”, says the note.

Shortly after the announcement of the eliminations, the competitors used their social networks to talk about the subject and about their health pictures. Dielle appeared shaken and apparently with flu-like symptoms, such as a runny nose.

“Hi, hi my cute little angels. So, that’s what you heard, I’m no longer part of The Voice Brasil. Unfortunately, two other participants and I tested positive for Influenza A, a disease that has symptoms very similar to Covid’s. Even we are in very bad shape, and they decided for the sake of health and the preservation of other people as well to eliminate us”, he said.

She also said that she met her goal on the program, which she called “wonderful,” and that she knows many doors will open for her career after the elimination. Finally, she thanked The Voice Brasil production and told the fans to be at peace. “I honestly rested on that,” he concluded.

Carlos Filho also spoke shortly after the announcement of the elimination. “I received the information that I was eliminated and the reason is that my flu test came back positive. And our contract states that it is up to the management to choose the elimination cases or not. I’ve already asked for a copy of the report, but regardless, I respect the decision, mainly because there’s something very important for people in the Northeast, which is how to get in and out of places. And I came in here so beautiful, so joyful, and I’m not going to leave any different. So, I’m stopping by to say that I’m leaving with great honor and especially with great respect for the game and for the participants that continue”, he said.

About his health, he said that he is fine but that he felt a little unwell over the weekend, becoming unwell. However, he sought medical support and is already experiencing fewer symptoms. He also said that he has a clear head due to the elimination offstage.

Lusa Ngaca posted a thank you note on her social networks. “Dear friends and followers. As a result of health problems related to the H1N1 virus (flu), I herewith, with great regret, communicate that, as of today, I will no longer be on The Voice Brasil”, says the singer.