Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, but this situation has dire consequences when you have to pay taxes, even with the government printing money out of thin air.

In recent days, Elon Musk has revealed how much tax he will pay in 2021, with a staggering billionaire figure for many people. It is worth remembering that he remains the richest man in the world, with a fortune estimated at US$ 236 billion.

Anyway for him, the year was positive for his companies Tesla and SpaceX, which made his fortune multiply. But he ended up laughing at a dilemma presented to him about tax.

Elon Musk laughs at having to pay tax after government prints money

In recent months, several US politicians have accused Elon Musk of tax evasion. By tax, it is understood a mandatory title to be paid to a government, a resource that must be used to fund the State.

Two of the main ones to attack Musk were Bernie Senders and Elizabeth Warren, the latter a fierce critic of Bitcoin as well.

But Elon Musk were to Twitter saying that for those who are curious, he will have to pay US$ 11 billion in taxes to the United States in 2021, an amount estimated by him and that calls attention, since it gives R$ 63 billion in taxes.

“For those wondering, I’m going to pay over $11 billion in taxes this year.”

The richest Brazilian, Eduardo Saverin (Facebook co-founder), for example, has a fortune estimated at $17.9 million according to Forbes, showing that Musk will pay a hefty tax.

Seeing Elon Musk’s publication, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that the government requires people to pay taxes, but simultaneously prints more than $2 trillion out of thin air. The publication questions why tax collections if fiat money can be created, which led Elon Musk to laugh at the situation.

“Government garbage: “pay your share”. Elon: “ok, here is literally more than anyone has paid in history.” Trash government: “wow, what a profiteer, now please everyone in the US give us more money and we’ll print another 2.5 trillion out of nothing.”

Printing money also causes inflation, another tax created by central banks

In the United States, the central bank was one of those that printed the most money in the last year, with its president in recent months calling inflation transitory. However, with signs that inflation will not go away any time soon, central banks are rushing to change the interest rate in the economy.

In Brazil, the interest rate closes 2021 at a high, but inflation continues to soar, with President Roberto Campos Neto saying that core inflation has been worrying.

He himself confessed that the inflation is an evil tax, this being one of the problems of creating money from scratch, a situation that so amused Elon Musk in recent days.