Elon Musk says he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year – 12/20/2021 – Market

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion ($62.648 billion) in taxes this year.
Last week, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren said on her social media account that Musk should pay taxes and stop “taking advantage of everyone” after Time magazine named him “person of the year.”
Musk responded by saying he “will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”
Musk is the richest person in the world and his Tesla company is worth about $1 trillion (BRL 5.695 trillion). In recent weeks, he has sold nearly $14 billion (R$79.734 billion) of shares in the company.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to carry out independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates fruitful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet