Elon Musk says he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year – 12/20/2021 – Market

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion ($62.648 billion) in taxes this year.

Last week, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren said on her social media account that Musk should pay taxes and stop “taking advantage of everyone” after Time magazine named him “person of the year.”

Musk responded by saying he “will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

Musk is the richest person in the world and his Tesla company is worth about $1 trillion (BRL 5.695 trillion). In recent weeks, he has sold nearly $14 billion (R$79.734 billion) of shares in the company.

