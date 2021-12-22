Embraer (EMBR3): with Eve’s agreement better than expected, company crowns a jump of more than 160% of the share in 2021

At the end of 2021, Embraer (EMBR3) capped a year that was already on its way to be very positive for the company’s actions with news that was highly anticipated by investors, causing EMBR3 assets to soar by more than 17% at the maximum of the day. and more than 160% in the year. The shares rose 18%, closing with gains of 16.02%, at R$23.10.

Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s urban air mobility unit, announced the merger with Zanite Acquisition next year, in yet another deal in which flying taxi startups seek capital on the open market.

The transaction includes $237 million in capital from Zanite, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and $305 million through a private placement in public shares, an instrument known as PIPE (acronym in Portuguese). English for “Private Investment in Public Equity), which has several investors. Among them is Embraer, with $175 million, and $105 million from a consortium that includes BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and two US regional airlines, Republic Airways and SkyWest.

With some of these investors, Embraer entered into agreements to protect them against variations of up to US$ 30 million in the value of their investment commitments, through the granting of credits for the purchase of parts or payment in cash for the transfer of shares in the new company . Thus, the company will have an initial cash of US$ 512 million.

Embraer, through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain the majority shareholder, with an equity interest of approximately 82% in Eve Holding after the closing of the deal, including its investment in PIPE.

Upon completion of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “EVEX” and “EVEXW”.

The business combination gives Eve an implied value of $2.4 billion. As, after the transaction closes, and assuming no redemption by Zanite shareholders, Eve will have approximately $512 million in cash, this results in a total pro forma equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

Negotiations for the merger with SPAC have been on investors’ radar since June since a report by Bloomberg was published. But the value attributed at the time was $2 billion. In other words, the effective value of US$ 2.4 billion is 20% higher than that disclosed in mid-2021, helping to further boost assets.

The merger places the company even further on the map of leaders in innovation and disruption in urban mobility. It should be noted that, on the same day the merger was announced, several announcements were made. Embraer has announced up to 500 orders for Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with orders placed by Azorra (up to 200 units), Republic Airways (up to 200 units) and SkyWest (100 units).

New fronts open up

The eVTOL is a type of vehicle that is very similar to a helicopter (which is defined by the acronym VTOL), but already has the great advantage of being fully electric. More than that, the futuristic idea of ​​these vehicles also brings comparisons with a large drone, as part of its project is also focused on it not having a pilot.

The interest of many companies in the vehicle is due to the purchase and operation cost. The expectation is that, when there is greater production, in scale, the eVTOL will cost around 30% less than a helicopter, in addition to having a maintenance considered simpler.

In this way, taking the lead in this operation, Embraer has managed to prove its potential more and more after the strong impact of its shares in 2020, a year that was marked by Boeing’s withdrawal from entering into a joint venture with the Brazilian company. In addition, it saw its financial situation deteriorate significantly last year with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted its production and sent orders for new units plummeting as flights around the world were cancelled.

But the company’s latest result, for example, referring to the third quarter and released in early November, encouraged investors, with the highlight being the operational efficiency measures, with Embraer recording the first period of the third quarter of cash generation free in 10 years, historically with bad seasonality for Embraer, even with lower volume of deliveries. Free cash generation was R$123.3 million. In addition, pandemic-related impacts have diminished, increasing expectations that airlines will renew their fleet

On the occasion, Bradesco BBI highlighted: “Embraer has successfully optimized its business legacy, improving its cost structure and focusing on cash flow generation. This should better position the company to benefit from the recovery in commercial aviation. In addition, Embraer has several growth opportunities arising from its new products, such as the eVTOL and turboprop aircraft”, point out the BBI analysts.

This Tuesday, in a brief comment after confirming the business combination agreement between Eve and Zanite, BBI highlighted that the transaction could materialize US$ 13.00 per ADR (in practice, the company’s shares traded in the New York Stock Exchange) ERJ or R$18.70 per EMBR3 asset traded on B3.

Currently, the bank’s analysts have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the company’s assets, with a target price of US$ 26 per ADR, or an upside potential of 87% compared to the previous day’s closing.

They, by the way, raised the recommendation precisely in June, with the announcement of negotiations with SPAC, pointing out that this operation would not only be part of Embraer’s strategy of investing in new products, but also of sharing part of the development risk.

Analysts also highlighted the orders placed for Eve (Embraer updated the numbers, noting that the company has already received orders for approximately $5 billion of 1,735 aircraft from 17 customers, ranging from leasing companies, helicopter operators and transportation-sharing companies) should significantly reduce project risk and may attract investors to finance the development of this vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft, which is expected to enter service by 2026. Embraer has proven experience in product development and the association with Zanite and other potential strategic partnerships help fund the eVTOL project, they said.

Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Embraer, highlighted that Eve’s cash should be enough to cover the development costs of the electric aircraft until its certification, expected in 2025.

Gomes Neto hopes that Eve will have several production sites because it will have to deliver to customers on several continents, but the factory locations have not yet been chosen. The chief executive projects Eve’s revenue of $4.5 billion in 2030, and a 15% share of the global urban air mobility market.

The production phase will likely be financed by the debt issuance, said Eve co-chief Jerry DeMuro, former chairman of BAE Systems. Eve’s other co-CEO is Andre Stein, an Embraer executive for more than two decades.

Embraer will provide infrastructure for Eve, including the allocation of engineers as needed on projects, test sites and flight simulators. “This will allow us to reduce production costs,” said DeMuro in an interview.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that the assigned value was substantially above what it projected, but also highlighted that cash could be low relative to the total capital required to develop the project. “It is also worth mentioning that there is always the risk of adjustments to the terms given that the transaction is still pending approval by Zanite’s shareholders,” analysts assessed, noting that there have already been similar cases with significant adjustments.

That said, he highlights the positive reaction of the shares since there was no guarantee so far that the negotiation with SPAC would reach the signing stage and Embraer, from what analysts had understood, did not have a clear plan B to finance the project .

“Furthermore, while not surprising to us, we were also encouraged to see that Eve will be able to leverage Embraer’s infrastructure, employees and expertise to continue the development of her eVTOL,” they noted. Morgan analysts’ recommendation for the paper is equal weight (exposure in line with the market average), with a target price of $20 for the ADR (or 44% upside compared to yesterday’s close).

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of the twelve houses that cover the ADR, 7 recommend buying, while 5 have a neutral recommendation, with an average target price of US$ 21.82, a potential increase of 57% compared to the closing of the Eve.

With the signing of an agreement for the merger of Eve and SPAC, the expectation is that Embraer will advance further in its new business fronts, but without generating concern about the company’s other, more “traditional” businesses. After a 2021 recovery, analysts have been more optimistic about the company.

As highlighted by Levante de Investimentos in a recent report, concerns about high indebtedness and aggressive cash consumption may have passed, “so that the market now sees Embraer as one of the main players in the aviation sector and, now, innovation in urban mobility and air transport”.

