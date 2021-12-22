emergencies, health centers and Upinhas have increased demand for care in Recife

Emergencies at private hospitals, health centers, public emergency services and testing units aimed at patients with flu-like symptoms once again noticed an increase in the number of visits to people with cough, headache, fever and nasal congestion. In some cases, tiredness and sore throat also manifest themselves. According to reports from health professionals, most patients do not have a positive test for covid-19. Therefore, it is believed that the flu has prevailed in this scenario in which the community transmission of influenza A (H3N2) in Pernambuco is already confirmed.

This Tuesday (21st) afternoon, at Upinha 24h Moacyr André Gomes, in Casa Amarela, North Zone of Recife, dozens of people were waiting to perform the covid-19 test (the state’s recommendation is to test initially for coronaviruses, the confirm or rule out the suspicion) and receive care to control the symptoms. Among them was warehouse assistant Jaymeson Lopes, 39 years old. “I feel a lot of headaches. I also have pain in my body, fever and a runny nose. I’ve been like this for a couple of days. At the company where I work, it was requested that people with flu-like symptoms should be tested. I know of many people. sick,” he said.

Besides him, at Upinha, the domestic daily worker Ana Cristina de Oliveira, 54, was waiting to be seen in an area dedicated to patients with flu-like symptoms. “Myself, my husband, 58 years old, and my son, 30 years old, are sick. We have a constant cough, headache and fever. I hope to be able to talk to a doctor”, reported Ana Cristina. Pharmacy supervisors couple Cleiton Gomes, 31, and Priscila Gomes, 33, also expected testing and care. “I have many symptoms: cough, fever for three days reaching 40 degrees, body weakness and pain. It all started on Sunday (19). My 12-year-old son fell ill before, and I know of two other people from work who also had the flu,” said Cleiton.

In private hospitals and doctors’ offices, the demand for people with flu conditions also rose this month. In the neighborhood of Paissandu, in the central area of ​​Recife, the emergency service of the Real Hospital Português (RHP), according to a statement released by the press office, identified an increase of around 150% in the care provided to patients with flu-like symptoms, when compared to the period of the day 14 to 20 of this month with the previous week (day 1 to 7).

“We are facing yet another respiratory virus. The symptoms of influenza H3N2 and covid-19 are very similar, especially considering the omicron variant. It is important to note that the flu has been around for a long time, and some people are at greater risk of worsening , especially the elderly and pregnant women. In addition, unlike covid-19, children are also at greater risk. We need to reinforce the isolation of people with flu-like symptoms and the use of a mask”, says doctor Demetrius Montenegro, head of the infectious-contagious diseases sector of the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc).

So far, Pernambuco has confirmed 43 cases of H3N2. Among them, nine critically ill patients: six are hospitalized in the ward, two in the intensive care unit (ICU) and one died. The death was of a 46-year-old man who lived in Recife. He died last Sunday (19). The man had chronic kidney disease, had a negative covid-19 test, and then had an influenza test.