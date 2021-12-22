Emir of Dubai will have to pay R$ 4.1 billion for wife and children in divorce – International

LONDON – The British court condemned the emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, to pay his ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, and their two children, the sum of 550 million pounds (approximately R$ 4.1 billion), in the largest compensation for divorce awarded by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor ordered the 72-year-old ruler to pay £251.5 million (£1.9 billion) to Princess Haya, 47, and £290 million (about £2.2 billion) for to support their children Zayed, age 9, and Jalila, age 14.

During the trial, the court heard details of the vast luxury the princess lived in before fleeing Dubai with her children. But the affair also exposed a darker side amid the glittering image of Dubai’s royal family, including al-Maktoum’s abusive behavior towards family members, which led to Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of the Jordan, and sister of the current monarch Abdullah II, to divorce her husband and flee to the UK in 2019, saying she feared for her life and that of her children.

According to the ruling released on Tuesday, the amount, which includes tens of thousands of pounds for holidays or expenses related to pets, can vary depending on several factors, such as in the case of a reconciliation of the children with the father. A large sum, however, is set aside for security costs, after the judge concluded that the princess and her children faced legitimate threats from the emir to their safety.

The court heard evidence that Mohammed had kidnapped and forcibly taken two of his daughters to Dubai, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Shamsa – a case recognized in March 2020 by a family court, which led Princess Latifa to claim that she was being held “hostage” by her father – hacked Princess Haya’s phone and threatened her with death, including text messages that said : “We can find her anywhere”.

“Given their position and the general threats of terrorism and kidnapping they face in such circumstances, they are considered to be particularly vulnerable and in need of greater security guarantees in this country,” Judge Moor said in announcing the verdict. He added: “The main threat they face comes from [governante] himself, and not from external sources,” he added.

In the hacking case, the British High Court recognized in October that Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum authorized an attack on the princess’s phones and her British lawyers, but the action has not been proven to have any bearing on the legal battle of divorce. However, it is known that a “very important” amount of data was extracted from the princess’s phone, almost 265 megabytes – the equivalent of 24 hours of voice recording or 500 photographs.

A spokesman for the emir said on Tuesday that the Dubai sovereign “has always made sure that his children are protected in their needs.”

“The court has now announced its decision on the financial aspect and he has no intention of speaking further,” the spokesman said, before adding that the sovereign “is asking the media to respect the private lives of his children and not interfere with your life in the UK”.

billionaire order

Despite the amount defined in the sentence being the highest ever granted by an English court, Princess Haya’s original request was even higher: around 830 million pounds (more than R$6.3 billion).

It fell to the judge to reduce part of the princess’s claims, such as a request for 31.7 million pounds (BRL 241.4 million) to replace the couture wardrobe she was forced to leave behind in Dubai – reduced to 981.3 thousand pounds (R$7.47 million). Among other rejected amounts was the request for reimbursement of the son’s car collection – the judge understood that a 9-year-old child does not need to have a vehicle collection./AFP and NYT