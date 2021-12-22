End of silence! Camila Queiroz gives details about ‘Secret Truths’ output

posted on 12/21/2021 4:07 PM



The departure of the actress from the plot gained a new chapter – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@camilaqueiroz)

Actress Camila Queiroz, 28, decided to present her own version of Rede Globo’s departure. The case, which is a true soap opera, has been going on since November. Until then, the Rio station was the one who had officially commented on the case (read this link). Now, it was the actress’ turn.

Camila decided to use stories to talk about the case. Moved, the actress told that the demands on her part were just to understand the possible continuity of the character in secret truths 2 — the model and whore, Angel. With that, Camila made it clear that she didn’t try to change the narrative.

She also pointed out that the importance of knowing about this possible continuity was just to organize the next works. “A lot was said about unacceptable contractual requirements, but these supposed demands that I made in no way stray from contract standards with artists or other professionals who seek to have an organization for their development. In this specific case, I suggested a guarantee for the work because dedicating myself to one more season would mean giving up other projects (…) Is this guarantee unusual? I don’t think so,” he indicated.

“I never wanted to define the narrative, the only thing I wanted, at the time, was to know the direction of my character, so that I, as an actress, could build (better) the character”, she continued.

Camila also said that she spoke directly to Walcyr Carrasco about the end of Angel, and that the conversation seemed friendly: “At the time, I sent a message to the author (Walcyr Carrasco) and made it clear to him that her fate (Angel) ) were death, I would not oppose it, as long as it was his decision”.