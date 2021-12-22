Endangered seal found dead from headshot in Hawaii | World

A Hawaiian monk seal found on the island of Molokai, Hawaii, in September was intentionally killed at gunpoint, officials said Tuesday (21).

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement that the young seal was shot in the head. The species is threatened with extinction.

this was the third intentional death of a monk seal on the island in 2021 and the seventh in the last 10 years, according to NOAA. Two others were killed from “blunt trauma” in Molokai in April.

“The intentional deaths of this endangered species are devastating to the recovery of this population,” says NOAA.

There are only a few hundred monk seals left on the main Hawaiian Islands. About 1,100 others live on the remote, uninhabited islands of northwestern Hawaii. The species is not found anywhere else.

The cause of death of several other seals on the island was inconclusive because of the decaying state of the carcasses.

Killing endangered species is a crime in the US. The deaths are being investigated. Monk seals are sometimes seen as a nuisance or competition for fishermen.

At a Tuesday press conference, state officials said they had no indication of who might be responsible for the deaths.

“Make no mistake. These intentional killings are vicious and despicable acts perpetrated against an endangered animal in its own natural habitat,” said Jason Redulla, head of Hawaii’s Resource Conservation and Enforcement Division. “The culprits must be held responsible.”