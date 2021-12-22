European team enters dispute for Douglas Costa

Galatasaray, from Turkey, is another club interested in removing Douglas Costa from Grêmio. The information is from journalist Vagner Martins. The deal could be closed soon, he has a lot of market in Europe having defended for years Juventus and Bayern Munich.

From the Grêmio part, where it has a contract until the middle of 2022, there will be a release. The player’s manager and the club’s soccer vice-president, Denis Abrahão, should talk next week and hammer out the athlete. For now, he seems inclined to stay.

After all, not even going to Turkey should earn as high a salary as they have in Porto Alegre. Vaguinha claims that the player’s monthly salary is R$1.5 million, not considering bonuses for performances. In other words, it is a value that is totally unrealistic for the Series B and is priceless.

Where will Douglas Costa play in 2022?

In Brazil, São Paulo is pointed out as the most likely destination for the player. However, Vagner Martins said that this would not be Douglas Costa’s wish. Even though Rafinha went there and they want Alisson and Ferreira, the gremista player doesn’t want to live in São Paulo.

Nobody knows where Douglas Costa will play in 2022. It could even be in Grêmio, although there is no atmosphere for him to stay and the cost is outside the imagined scenario for the second division. Due to the delay in the developed business, it is to be imagined that this definition will be for after Christmas.

