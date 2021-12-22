European Union sets a maximum period of 9 months for the validity of the vaccine passport

The European Commission adopted, on Tuesday (21), the rules that will make the Covid-19 certificate of the European Union (EU) valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination scheme.

The proposal comes as several EU countries introduce additional requirements for travelers in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters that the EU Commission is opposed to additional requirements and is evaluating the measures.

The new rules will be binding on all 27 EU countries from February 1st. The rule could be vetoed by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of members of the European Parliament, but officials said there was enough support for it.

The rule replaces a non-binding recommendation presented by the EU Commission in November.

Once the rule comes into force, EU countries will be required to allow fully vaccinated travelers with a valid pass to access their territory.

However, as an exception justified by the critical situation of the pandemic, they can still impose other requirements, such as negative tests or quarantines, as long as they are proportionate.

Seven EU countries are currently requiring fully vaccinated travelers from other EU countries to also test negative for Covid-19 on arrival, measures that some consider detrimental to the credibility of the EU pass. The countries are Italy, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Latvia, Cyprus and Austria.

“We prefer to use only the certificate for free movement in Europe, without additional measures”, said Reynders.

He noted that the additional requirements could be justified by concerns caused by the spread of the Ômicron variant, but governments had to prove that the measures were proportionate and necessary.

The commission is still evaluating the measures, Reynders said, adding that the infringement procedures for temporary restrictions make little sense.

National measures are mainly limited to the Christmas period, although those in Italy extend until the end of January. The new rules apply only to international travel.

Governments may set a different duration of the Covid-19 vaccination passport for access to internal events or activities in their territories.

After a booster dose, the passport’s validity will be extended even further, without a set limit, because at the moment there is not enough information about the duration of booster protection, an EU official said.

A primary vaccination course for Covid-19 is currently comprised in the EU of either two doses of the vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna, or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

