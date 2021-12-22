Eve, Embraer’s ‘flying car’ company, to be listed in NY and valued at $2.9 billion – Economy

The trading of shares of Eve (company of embraer created to develop the “flying car”) on the New York Stock Exchange should start in the second quarter of next year, according to estimates by the president of Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto. “This is the deadline that we estimate to complete the approval of the process (to go public). Now we are signing what we call the BCA, business cooperation agreement, with Zanite (Embraer’s partner in the project)”, he told the state.

The BCA announced this Tuesday morning, 21, forecasts that Embraer will hold an 82% stake in Eve. With a consortium of companies – which includes Bradesco BBI, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, among others -, the manufacturer will invest US$ 305 million in the new company. Another US$ 237 million will be injected by the Zanite Acquisition Corp., a Spac (company that first goes public on the Stock Exchange and then pursues a project to invest) in the United States. The company will be renamed Eve Holding and has a book value of around US$2.9 billion.

According to Gomes Netos, these resources will only be used in the development and certification of the eVTOL (English acronym for vertical take-off and landing vehicle, as the aircraft is officially called). For the installation of assembly lines, the company will seek other sources of financing. “Until the BNDES, which has already shown interest in the project, could be an important alternative for the next phase”, added the president of Embraer.

The idea, according to the executive, is to have an eVTOL parts factory and several assembly units close to the main consumer markets. An international consultancy is being hired to define where these plants will be installed.

Embraer works with a plan that Eve will have US$ 4.5 billion (R$ 25.7 billion at the current price) in revenues in 2030. Last year, the entire Embraer totaled R$ 19.6 billion in net revenues – but the company plans to double that number in five years and that account does not include the “flying car”.

The $4.5 billion invoicing assumes Eve will capture 15% of the eVTOLs market. This means that by 2040 – 14 years after eVTOL hits the market – revenue is expected to reach $18 billion.

In the analysis of consultant André Castellini, from Bain & Company, it is feasible to consider that Eve holds this market share, given Embraer’s experience in developing aircraft with agility and lower costs than its competitors, in addition to certifying them. “This market percentage doesn’t surprise me. The question is exactly what the size of the market will be. This will be dictated by regulatory and air traffic aspects.”

The ability to work with tighter budgets should also help Embraer, given that while the planned injection of resources from the merger with Zanite is significant (US$542 million in total), the amount is the second lowest announced so far by Eve’s competitors. The American Joby raised US$ 1.6 billion in the market, the American Archer, also American, R$ 1.1 billion, the German Lilium, US$ 830 million and the British Vertical, US$ 394 million. All these resources came from mergers with Spacs, the same business model adopted by Embraer and Zanite.

Eve’s IPO in New York after the merger with Zanite was expected since June, when talks between the companies became public. Since then, Embraer’s shares in B3 have advanced 17% until Monday. Yesterday, the increase was over 15% and, in the year, the advance reached 176%.

For analyst Thaís Cascello, from Itaú BBA, the rise is justified and there is room for shares to rise further. Today, the bank calculates that the fair price for Embraer bonds at the end of 2022 would be around US$21. With the data revealed yesterday, that value would go to approximately US$27 – the official price update, however, it still depends on more accurate calculations.

Gomes Neto emphasizes, however, that it is not just Eve’s potential that is leveraging Embraer in the financial market. “This is one of the components. If you look at Embraer’s recovery this year and the potential we have to nearly double in size over the next five years without including eVTOL or innovations, that has also increased investor confidence. In our opinion, it is a composition of factors, which also includes short-term performance.”

To date, Eve has received orders from 17 customers for a total of 1,735 vehicles, valued at $5.2 billion. Of those orders, 500 were announced today and were placed by three American companies: 200 by Azorra, 200 by Republic Airways and 100 by SkyWest. The projection is that the “flying cars” will start being delivered in 2026.

Also on Tuesday, Embraer announced that, with the merger with Zanite, Eve will be co-chaired by Andre Stein (who was already ahead of the company) and Jerry DeMuro, who was CEO of BAE Systems. Embraer and BAE also announced that they are jointly studying the development of an eVTOL for the defense and security market.