Eve, from Embraer, announces merger with company ‘blank check’ – Money Times

Eve, the urban air mobility company of embraer (EMBR3), entered into a business combination agreement with Zanite, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector — a ‘blank check’ vehicle created for the future acquisition of another company.

The business combination gives Eve an implied value of $2.4 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker “EVEX” and “EVEXW”.

Embraer, through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain the majority shareholder, with an equity interest of approximately 82% in Eve Holding after the deal closes — including its investment in Pipe. private investment in public equity.

Destination of resources

Upon closing of the transaction, and assuming no redemption by Zanite shareholders, Eve will have approximately $512 million in cash, resulting in a total pro forma equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The expectation is that the financial resources raised in the transaction will be used to finance operations, support growth and for corporate purposes in general.

The proceeds will be funded by a combination of approximately $237 million in Zanite trust money, assuming no redemption by Zanite shareholders, and a Pipe of $305 million of common stock at $10.00 per share.

The Pipe would be comprised of commitments of $175 million from Embraer, $25 million from Zanite Sponsor and $105 million from a consortium of key financial and strategic investors, including Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce and SkyWest.

“In the context of these subscription agreements, the embraer entered into agreements with some strategic investors to protect these investors against variations of up to US$30 million in the value of their investment commitments, through the granting of credits for the purchase of parts or payment in cash for the transfer of shares from Nova Eve to Embraer,” said the company.

Embraer has agreed to a three-year share sale restriction period in its rollover shares and Zanite Sponsor has agreed to a share sale restriction period of three years in its founder shares.

Embraer’s role

In the transaction, Embraer contributed its assets, employees and Intellectual Property (IP) related to urban air mobility to Eve.

“In addition, Embraer has granted Eve a royalty-free license for Embraer’s IP to be used in the UAM market,” the company said.

Embraer added that Eve has access to “thousands of qualified employees on a flexible and priority basis, as well as the use of Embraer’s global infrastructure on preferential terms, pursuant to the terms of certain service contracts between Embraer and Eve ”.

For the company, strategic alignment with Embraer offers Eve significant cost and execution advantages over other UAM participants.

Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said that with the combination, Eve will be “very well-positioned to become one of the main players” in the urban air mobility market.

“As a global aerospace company with a leading position in multiple industries, we understand that innovation and technology play a strategic role in driving sustainable growth and redefining the future of aviation,” he said.

Zanite Co-CEO Kenn Ricci commented that he chose Eve because of her design. eVTOL, “its capital-efficient approach to fleet operations and Embraer’s global presence”.

Eve will be led by co-CEOs Jerry DeMuro, who most recently served as CEO of BAE Systems, Inc., and Andre Stein, who has been in charge of Eve since its inception and has held leadership roles at Embraer for more than two decades.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Embraer and Zanite and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, still subject to regulatory approvals, shareholders and other customary conditions for the completion of this type of deal.

