Even with a new strain, should I still get the flu vaccine? Expert answers – Cities

There are outbreaks of new influenza mutations in large cities across the country; current vaccine protects from other strains

Influenza vaccine dose (flu) is administered through the SUS and in the private sector. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 has taken a large part of the news and the population’s attention, since this disease, at the heights of the pandemic, created chaos in public health, due to overcrowding of hospitals and a series of deaths. However, other diseases with vaccine should also be highlighted, as they pose a risk to individual and collective health.

Recently, Brazil has faced some outbreaks of influenza, influenza virus, in certain regions. At least three cases of H3N2, a strain of the virus that is not covered by current vaccines, were also confirmed in Campo Grande, but the situation in Mato Grosso do Sul is not yet of concern to health authorities.

However, it is important to emphasize that preventive measures for covid – a disease transmitted by a virus, with symptoms and characteristics that resemble the flu – are still recommended, such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and social distance.

What to do? According to the professor at UFMS (Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul) and researcher at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), Everton Lemos, the recommendation is that the population without influenza vaccine look for an immunizing agent.

According to the PNI (National Immunization Plan), the drug is offered free of charge and exclusively to the campaign’s target audiences – such as the elderly, children and health professionals. “The vaccine protects people and reduces the risk of serious flu progression, such as SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and death,” he explains.

The doctor in Infectious Diseases also points out that there are drugs available, since, after the period of validity of this action, the tendency is for flu vaccines to be in stocks at health centers linked to the SUS (Unified Health System). In addition, private clinics also sell and apply the vaccine to anyone.

Should I get a flu shot every year? The flu vaccine doses have a period of six to 12 months, according to each patent, and the orientation is to maintain the frequent vaccination cycle, according to medical recommendations. “The population can seek health services, as there are still doses”, completes Lemos.

In addition, in recent months, multi-vaccination campaigns for children were strategies to complete the card for children, who also have a series of vaccines made available by the SUS.

new strain – Large urban centers in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador, have shown a high incidence of flu cases in recent weeks and there are some hypotheses.

The increase in cases this month is considered unusual and may be associated with low vaccination coverage against influenza, with the relaxation of restriction measures adopted to prevent covid-19. In addition, many cases are mainly associated with the “Darwin” strain of the influenza A (H3N2) virus.

This mutation is not included in the composition of current vaccines in use in the southern hemisphere. Following the 2020 WHO (World Health Organization) recommendation, vaccine producers have included the H1N1 Victoria strains.

In general, national influenza vaccination campaigns in Brazil start in April, anticipating the arrival of winter, with the aim of protecting the body of the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly and children, immunosuppressed people and people with comorbidities.

The Butantan Institute, producer of flu vaccines applied in the country via SUS, says that the updated immunizers will be manufactured in January. “As for the specific vaccine, including this new strain, it will take place in mid-March to May 2022, when the influenza calendar is released. Until then, you can take a new dose of immunizing agent”, concludes Lemos.

Adhesion – According to the Ministry of Health, in 2021, there was about 71.2% of vaccination coverage only for the target audience of the anti-flu campaign. In 2020, the index was 82% and in 2019, it reached 91%.

According to the folder, the increase in cases of influenza in some states is monitored, as well as scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine used in this year’s campaign to prevent the new circulating strain.

Finally, the Ministry has also already informed, via a technical note, that there is no need to wait for a minimum interval between covid-19 vaccines and others used in Brazil – that is, they can be applied on the same day, in order to facilitate the logistics of access to health.