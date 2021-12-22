‘Extremely hurt’ · TV News

After A Fazenda 13, Aline Mineiro said that her relationship with Leo Lins is in crisis. This Tuesday (21), the ex-panicat explained that the comedian is “extremely hurt” with her behavior in the reality of Record and that, for now, he prefers to be alone.

“We still love each other and built a lot of things in these three years of dating. However, he is extremely hurt by everything that happened and prefers to be alone at the moment. He is the most amazing guy I have ever met in my life. all this, but I understand him perfectly,” wrote Aline in a post on Instagram Stories.

On the social network, the influencer also shared a sequence of videos about the relationship: “We talk about everything. When we go out [do reality], is a bombardment of information. I talked to Leo and I started to see everything with his eyes, with his vision. The behavior he had throughout the whole situation was amazing.”

“I really admire his behavior, because, maybe, if it were the opposite, I don’t know if I would have the patience he had. I would go crazy, put a shoe on his head. He was very complete, managed to be very complete, even receiving numerous attacks “, said the ex-panicat.

After the elimination of the reality show, Aline Mineiro stated that her relationship with Danilo Gentili’s partner in The Night (SBT) was complicated because of the close relationship with MC Gui. “What I can do is acknowledge that it was too close,” she said in an interview with Link Podcast.

