“Fake Amor”, by Melody, is taken off the air; singer reacts to tears

It didn’t last an hour! The music “fake love“, gives melody, was withdrawn from the main digital platforms this Tuesday (21), shortly after its official launch. Remix version of the hit “faking love“, from the singer anitta in partnership with the American rapper Saweetie, the track followed the success of “Dangerous Assault”, a Brazilianized version of “Positions“, in Ariana Grande.

Upon learning of the fact, the 14-year-old singer posted a three-minute long video on her official Instagram profile (which has now been deleted) where she appears crying and her makeup all smudged. “I put her voice, Anitta’s, and I put a remix on top, and the record company wouldn’t let me post“, he explained in tears.

“When I posted yesterday, they sent me an email asking me to delete, not to post, and I said ‘no, I really understand’, and I tried to take her voice, I tried to take her image… They didn’t same way“, continued. melody he also stated that he did the remix from the heart, without seeking profits, as anitta had said that he liked “Dangerous Assault“. The young woman also revealed that she offered all the rights to the track and the gains from the monetization, but that it was still to no avail.

“Anitta, if you’re watching this video, woman, please release!“, he requested melody.

The singer ended the outburst by asking fans to upload the tag #LiberaAnitta on the social networks. See an excerpt from the video below:

Melody who did an unauthorized remix of anitta’s song and is now forcing crying on insta because anitta’s record company told her to take the song off all social media kkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/SubX7eJLZd — Lost (@lostpierce) December 22, 2021

Anitta manifests after Melody’s remix goes offline

It didn’t take long for anitta come to the public comment on the events involving his name. “Music is not a mess and the Internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party property. It’s automatic my label’s algorithm to automatically take down any posted content“, explained to Girl From Rio. “Faking Love has 11 owners. The authorization must be sent formally (not via Twitter) for these 11 (I release my share does not mean that other people will release)“he added.

