Farm 13: Rico Melquiades reveals the true meaning of the catchphrase ‘calada wins’; check out

It is a fact that no phrase stood out so much in “A Fazenda 13” as the famous catchphrase “calada wins” by Rico Melquiades! The expression became a landmark of the season and fell on the lips of thousands of Brazilians – even those who didn’t even follow the rural reality show. This Monday (20), the champion of the edition decided to reveal to fans the true meaning of the phrase.

In an interview with Link Podcast, the man from Alagoas explained the origin of the expression. “I was in Rio de Janeiro, at a party with Álvaro’s friends (digital influencer and Rico’s best friend) and then a girl said: ‘Calada wins’. I thought and saw that this is true, when we are in a corner and remain silent, we win”, he remembered.

Afterwards, Rico also mentioned the unforgettable moment of the Record TV attraction when the phrase came in handy. “When the people in the house started voting for me, I had the power of the lamp in my hand and I could put my votes on someone else. to Dri (Adriane Galisteu) asked: ‘Hey, Rico, did you expect that vote?’ [Respondi:] ‘Calada wins’. I’ll keep quiet that, in the end, I’ll win”, he fired. “The ‘silence wins’ is: ‘Wait for me, you don’t lose by waiting’”, scored Melquiades. Relief! Hahaha

On the podcast, the ex-MTV also celebrated that he is now ‘Rico’ for real and warned that after the victory, he does not intend to take the enmities of reality into real life. However, the comedian reinforced: “These are people I don’t want to be friends with. I won’t look away if I find myself in the street, because I’m not like that. One thing I’m not polite, however, I prefer to say: ‘Good morning, good afternoon, okay?’, that’s all”. Jeez! Watch the full interview:

After that, it’s worth remembering this iconic moment! And meanwhile… silent wins! Hahaha