Fashion toy with rainbow colors is seized in Qatar

Qatar authorities seized lots of a toy that has become fashionable among children in recent months – including Brazilian ones -, the pop its. Colored and often made in the colors of the rainbow, they were taken out of circulation on the grounds that they ran counter to Islamic values, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“The Ministry launched an inspection operation in businesses in different regions of the country. The campaign resulted in apprehensions and identification of a series of violations, including the confiscation of toys that violate Islamic values, customs and traditions,” the government said in a statement. posted on Twitter.

On social media, the attitude was criticized, as rainbow colors are used in LGBTQIA+ movements.

The product, considered anti-stress, is made of rubber and has balls that can be sunk in with your fingers. Sold in different shapes, from hearts to butterflies, they are usually colored as shown in the images. The rainbow colors, standard used in the best-known version of the LGBTQIA+ flag, are widely used in painting.

Qatar is challenged for maintaining homophobic laws. Next year, the country will host the World Cup in football, which has caused concern.

In an interview with CNN in late November, World Cup organizing committee leader Nasser Al Khater said that LGBTQIA+ audiences will be welcomed but that public displays of affection “should be avoided”.

With the issue at the center of international public debate, rainbow-colored flags have been constantly raised in protest against Qatar’s discriminatory laws. In a recent episode, while racing the Formula 1 GP in the country, driver Lewis Hamilton displayed on his helmet a version of the flag created by designer Daniel Quasar, which added more inclusive elements to the symbol.

The Arab country is also the target of other accusations of human rights violations. A report published by the English newspaper The Guardian in February this year revealed that more than 6,000 immigrant workers have died in Qatar since 2010, the year in which the 2022 World Cup was chosen.