Faustão na Band inflates the TV market and becomes the target of globals

Scheduled for release on January 17, Faustão na Band has become the desire of television professionals, found the on the small screen. All because the production has been generous in paying salaries, above the market average of workers such as lighting and stagehands.

Journalist Anne Lotterman, for example, who left the Jornal Nacional weather forecast this month, got a salary three times higher than what she earned at Globo. The information has spread in the market and in times of lean, there are professionals offering to work in the production. The report found that other names from the Rio station are being contacted.

All the money is coming out of Band’s pocket. Faustão and the broadcaster became “partners”, in a model similar to the one that SBT started with Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) and is currently working with Ratinho, Raul Gil and Otávio Mesquita. But, unlike what happens at SBT, where the two parties share 50% of costs and profits, Faustão will not share the costs.

With this, the 71-year-old veteran will keep the other half, but free to carry any other items. Per table, your amount will be even higher. It is estimated that at Globo he receives around R$ 3 million. Fausto Silva has a contract until December 31st with the channel.

With this agreement sewn at Band and major brands already closed to announce on their daily program that will air between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm, the projection is that Faustão will soon equal – or even exceed – this value throughout 2022, as it will remain for more than 10 hours a week on air. At Globo, Seu Domingão had only two.

Faustão of prior notice on Globo

The contract with Band will be valid from January 1st. Faustão still has two weeks of his contract with Globo. The Morumbi station, optimistically, even considered bringing its debut to 2021, but saw the competitor play hard to release one of its biggest stars before its time.

Globo didn’t take it well the fact that Faustão was on the air until December, in a kind of “warm up” for the Band, which could debut as soon as the following week. The talk was that he would come out on a high. It was decided, then, to leave it in the fridge for more than six months, despite receiving a millionaire salary.

His stay during this time meant that he did not participate in the event that the Band promoted to present its 2022 schedule. Faustão did not appear to avoid legal problems. This did not prevent the station from showing some details that the public will be able to follow from next year on the Band’s screen.

With more than 300 professionals involved in the program, Faustão will have fewer formats purchased and more improvisation, resurrecting successful paintings such as Pizza do Faustão. The music, like what happened in Domingão, will be a guaranteed presence in the new house, bringing together friends that the communicator has collected over the three decades of Globo.