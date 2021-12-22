Federal collection reaches R$ 157 billion in November; 1.4% rise is the highest for the month in seven years | Economy

The collection of taxes, contributions and other federal revenues reached R$ 157.340 billion in November, reported this Tuesday (21) the Internal Revenue Service.

In comparison with the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 155.146 billion (amount already adjusted for inflation), there was a real increase of 1.41%.

According to the agency, the result is the highest for the months of November since 2014, when it totaled R$ 157.565 billion — an amount corrected by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). With that, it is the best result for November in seven years.

federal collection Result for the months of November (values ​​corrected by IPCA) Source: Federal Revenue

According to the Federal Revenue, the collection this year reflects the improvement in economic activity. With more sales of products and services, the government increases tax revenue.

Although industrial activity dropped 8.17% in November, which the IRS credits to “logistics problems and lack of raw materials”, the agency noted that the sale of services increased 7.5% last month, while the issuance of electronic invoices rose 14.6%. Comparisons were made with November 2020.

In addition, the result for October already reflects the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), valid from September 20 onwards. Upon announcing the measure, the economic area informed that the objective was to fund Brazil Aid in November and December of this year.

Figures from the Federal Revenue also show, however, that collection slowed down last month. The increase in revenue recorded in November was the worst change since January 2021 – when a fall of 1.50% was registered.

The head of the Federal Revenue’s Tax and Customs Studies Center, Claudemir Malaquias, recalled that, in November 2020, there was payment of deferred debts (delayed) during the first phase of the pandemic, relating to PIS, Cofins and the employer’s INSS contribution .

With that, he argued, the increase in collection in the same month this year was based on a higher basis of comparison.

“It’s important to say that the November 2021 performance was extraordinary for that reason as well. There is no such visualization that the resumption [da arrecadação] lost strength”, he declared.

Variation in federal tax collection In % compared to the same month of the previous year Source: Federal Revenue

In the first 11 months of this year, according to official data, the federal collection amounted to R$ 1.684 trillion.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled BRL 1.764 trillion (a new record), which represents a real increase of 18.13% compared to the same period last year (BRL 1.493 trillion).

The IRS numbers show that this was the largest collection, for the period from January to November of a year, since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

According to the Revenue, the increase in revenue this year can be explained by the improvement in the level of activity, with the market forecast that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow close to 5% in 2021, against a drop of 4.1% in 2020.

In addition, “non-recurring factors” such as extraordinary collections also helped to improve collections. In the 2021 partial, the atypical amounts totaled 39 billion of the IRPJ/CSLL (compared to R$ 6.5 billion in the same period of the previous year).