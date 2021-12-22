Federal Police arrest the governor of Acre’s chief of staff in the 2nd phase of operation

The 2nd phase of “Operation Ptolemy” was launched this Wednesday morning (22) by the Federal Police. In the action, the agents identified a scheme among public servants after the outbreak of the first phase.

“In this second phase, the Federal Police identified a collusion between public servants, who, after the start of the operation on the last 16th, carried out several acts aimed at obstructing the investigation, in an attempt to destroy essential evidence for the continuation of the investigations”, says the PF statement about today’s action.

According to the corporation, the suspicion is that a “criminal group, controlled by businessmen and political agents linked to the State Executive Branch of Acre, acted in the diversion of public resources, as well as in carrying out acts of concealment of the origin and destination of the subtracted values” .

In this regard, the PF arrested the chief of staff of the government of Acre, Rosangela Gama, on suspicion of obstructing the investigations. The arrest was determined by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Still with an order from the STJ, the federal police carried out 5 search and seizure warrants in Rio Branco, Acre, at addresses suspected of involvement in the alleged scheme.

