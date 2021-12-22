Federal revenue rises 1.41% in the best November in 7 years, at R$ 157,340 billion

(CarlaNichiata/Getty Images)

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The federal government’s revenue increased 1.41% in real in November over the same month last year, to R$ 157.340 billion, the Federal Revenue disclosed this Tuesday.

The result was the highest for the month since 2014 (R$ 157.565 billion), according to the series of Revenue adjusted for inflation.

The breakdown of the month’s data shows that the revenues administered by the Federal Revenue, which include the collection of taxes under the Union’s competence, remained practically stable, with a real increase of 0.42%.

On the other hand, revenues administered by other bodies, which are mainly sensitized by royalties arising from oil production, rose 48.2% above inflation.

From January to November, the real growth in collection was 18.13%, at R$ 1.685 trillion, the strongest performance for the period in the series started in 1995.

Although positive, the revenue growth in the year has been losing strength since July, when there was a peak of 26.11% increase in accumulated income in the year compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first eleven months of 2021, the real increase in revenue administered by the Federal Revenue was 16.86%, while the increase in revenue administered by other agencies was 50.20%.

A drop of 8.17% in industrial production and a 7.10% drop in sales of goods, compared to the same month in 2020, had a negative impact on the November result.

On the other hand, there was a 55.17% growth in the dollar value of imports and a 14.59% increase in the value of electronic invoices.

