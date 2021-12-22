Fernando Miguel terminates with Vasco and settles with Fortaleza until the end of 2022

Fortaleza’s fourth reinforcement for the 2022 season, goalkeeper Fernando Miguel signed a definitive contract lasting until the end of next year, according to Sports THE PEOPLE. The 36-year-old player, who was on loan at Atlético-GO, terminated his relationship with Vasco da Gama-RJ to sign an agreement with the Pici club.

The experienced archer still had a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of next season, but reached an agreement to make the exit. After Cruzmaltino’s relegation to Serie B, Fernando Miguel was loaned this season to Dragão and stood out in the Brasileirão.

According to the statistical data of the Sophascore, the shirt 1 of Rubro-Negro shared the position with Everson, of Atlético-MG, as the archer who added more games without conceding goals: 16. The goalkeeper also appears in ninth in the ranking of the highest averages of defenses per match, with three .

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

To reach the Tricolor, the archer also received the approval of the goalkeeper coach of Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s technical committee, Santiago Piccinini. The player’s experience and performance throughout 2021 gave confidence to the board to strengthen the sector, which faced problems during the season.

Felipe Alves renewed his contract until the end of 2023, but lost space in the starting lineup and may move to another club next year. Marcelo Boeck, in turn, ended the season at the Lion’s goal and has the situation evaluated by the football department, since the link ends this month.

In addition to Fernando Miguel, who will still be officially announced, Fortaleza has already hired three defenders: the Ecuadorian Anthony Landázuri, the Colombian Ceballos and the Brazilian Wagner Leonardo.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags