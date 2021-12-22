Fiat Uno gives Ciao at the end of Brazil’s 37-year history

Take care! After 37 years of history, the Fiat Uno has finally found its destiny… Born near the Alps, the tiny world revolutionary landed in 1984 in the center of Gerais and today says goodbye with 250 final copies.

That’s little compared to the 4,379,356 units he sold here, but it’s time to say goodbye to a market that embraced him, even if not entirely welcoming at first…

By reinventing itself, inventing the era of the popular, Fiat Uno went from supporting role to protagonist in the change of automotive history in Brazil in the 90s.

Since the Mille, the Uno began to bother and in the 2000s, it was the popular necessary for those who did not want or could not have a more expensive car, but also for the work necessary to move this country.

It has even had a sports car with the right to a turbo, but its services to the market have gone far beyond one or two versions. He led a promising family, which had children and now it’s his grandchildren who impact the market.

Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil, says:

“Over its 37 years in the market, Uno has become an icon and has marked the lives of millions of Brazilians. For everything he represents for the brand and for the history of the automotive industry, his farewell would have to be up to par, but in a celebratory mood.”

Zola continues: “The Uno was Fiat’s best-selling vehicle in South America, in addition to being a pioneer in many aspects throughout its entire trajectory. It is precisely this vocation for innovation and modernity that we will keep alive in the current and future range of Fiat, without a doubt, we will honor the legacy of this icon. That’s why we don’t say ‘Goodbye’, but ‘Ciao‘”.

In Silverstone Gray color, with black painted roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler, Uno Ciao also brings the phrase “The Story of Una Leggenda”.

The Fiat Uno Ciao also has 14-rim alloy wheels and the Uno name in the colors of il Tricolor. Inside, the nameplate numbered from 001 to 250 marks the end of a two-generation cycle in Brazil.

In its latest package, Fiat Uno Ciao comes with air conditioning, power steering, on-board computer, bluetooth radio and USB port, front locks and electric windows with one touch, Isofix, split and folding rear seats, and an exclusive upper storage compartment with central mirror.

Have you ever owned a Fiat Uno? If so, if you want, tell your story with him here.

Fiat Uno Ciao – Photo gallery