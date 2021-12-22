Fiat Uno says goodbye with a special Ciao series, priced at R$ 84,990

The compact hatch reaches the end of the line with the Ciao special series and with sales down (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

The VW Fusca is gone, the Gol has a date set to say goodbye and now it’s time for another icon of the Brazilian automotive industry to say goodbye. it is about the Fiat One, which, after 37 years of history, will have its production closed. And to mark the date, the assembler puts on sale 250 units of special series Uno Ciao, which brings some props and the price of a higher-end car: R$ 84,990. A salt value for a simple model that is intended to become a collection object.

In Italian, the word Ciao can be used as a greeting, a hello, or a goodbye to say goodbye. And that was the name given to the Uno’s special limited series, which has units numbered with a badge. The base is the Attractive 1.0 flex version, which has a suggested price of R$ 68,490, but with the Ciao kit (R$ 14,440) and metallic paint (R$ 2,060), the ultimate series of Uno reaches an absurd R$ 84,990.

The model has a sticker on the sides with the name Uno Ciao and the phrase La Storia Di Una Legenda (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

IS IT VALUE? And what is so special about Uno Ciao? According to Fiat, all 250 units are painted exclusively in Silverstone gray, with black roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler in the same shade. The door handles are painted in the same color as the bodywork and the model also has a sticker on the sides with the name Uno Ciao and the phrase La Storia Di Una Legenda (the story of a legend).

The kit also includes 14-inch blackened alloy wheels and an Uno logo in the Italian colors to the left of the trunk lid. the interior of the compact hatch darkened, but the finish brings details in light tones on the dashboard and doors. The nameplate with the serial number of the unit is attached to the panel.

The roof, mirrors and rear spoiler are painted black (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

The seats have an exclusive finish, being the driver’s seat with an armrest. But the list of serious equipment also includes air conditioning, power steering, on-board computer, sound system with bluetooth radio and USB input, double airbag, electric front locks and windows with one touch and anti-crushing system, universal hook for fixing a child seat (Isofix), rear window wiper, washer and defogger, ABS brakes with EBD, three-point seat belt and headrest for all occupants, split and folding rear seats, and roof gear with additional central mirror.

HISTORY Launched in 1984, the Fiat Uno was produced uninterruptedly at the Polo Automotivo de Betim, where it now leaves the assembly line. According to the automaker, 4,379,356 units of the model were produced, which arrived on the Brazilian market with the proposal of being a car “small on the outside and big on the inside”.

Units are numbered with a badge affixed to the panel of the compact hatch (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

In 1987, Fiat launched the Uno 1.5 R, which accelerated to 100km/h in 12 seconds, which earned it the title of fastest model of the brand at the time. Uno was also the first compact equipped with a 1.0 engine to benefit from government tax incentives, helping to stimulate sales of brand new cars.

At that time, the One Mille It already stood out among the entry models, a segment called “popular car”, which had a price more compatible with the reality of the Brazilian worker. Back in 1994, the Mille ELX innovated by being the first popular car to bring air conditioning, and in the same year, the automaker launched the Uno Turbo, a pioneer in turbine-powered motorization in the factory. He performed well and wasn’t just seen as a front sportsman, winning a legion of fans.

The interior of Uno Ciao is darkened, but features light-toned details on the dashboard and doors (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

In 2010, Fiat Uno gained its second generation, fully developed in Brazil, leaving its straight lines and square shape behind, taking on rounded shapes. Thus was born the new One. The first generation of Uno remained in the Brazilian market until 2013, when it was discontinued with the Grazie Mille special series. Fiat also highlights that the Uno Evolution debuted in Brazil the start/stop technology, and that the model was responsible for introducing different engine families, such as the firefly, in the three-cylinder 1.0 and 1.3 configurations.

LOW Currently, Fiat Uno appears in the 24th position in the ranking of the most famous cars by Fenabrave, with 19,420 units from January to November. The model’s sales numbers have been falling in recent months, with 363 in October and only 97 licensed units in November. Among the so-called entry-level models, the Uno occupies fourth position, behind the Fiat Mobi (63,103 units), VW Gol (57,899) and Renault Kwid (46,143).

The gadget rack on the roof has an additional rearview mirror to keep an eye on the children in the rear seat. (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

It is in this scenario that Uno says goodbye to the assembly line at the Betim factory, but leaves a doubt in the air. In its statement about the end of production of the model, Fiat wrote the following sentence: “He says goodbye to the assembly line, but remains more alive than ever for many decades, helping to move the country and create new stories. Therefore, our goodbye is also a hello: Ciao, Uno!”. We can only wait to see if one day the icon of the Italian brand reappears.