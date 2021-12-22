Finally! Realme GT 2 Pro gains official release date and has confirmed design

Update (12/22/21) – JB
After publishing several teasers and even holding a special event to reveal the news of the GT 2 Pro model, realme finally confirmed the date of presentation of its new high-end devices.
In a post published on Twitter, Sky Li, CEO of the manufacturer, confirmed that the event “really GT 2 Series” should happen on january 4th. The presentation will be broadcast worldwide from 11:30 am Indian time (8:30 am GMT).
The realme GT 2 Pro should be the highlight of this event, as this is the first realme cellphone with a paper-inspired design and produced in ecologically correct material. In addition, there is a 150º wide-angle camera and a set of 12 antennas to improve WiFi signal reception, as well as providing 360º NFC.
As for the GT 2 Pro realme specs, we should still expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, under-screen camera, 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution and 65W fast charging.
Rumors indicate that the manufacturer is also likely to announce a more affordable GT 2 realme, but that model has not yet had its details revealed.
A short time later, the realm too shared the true design of the new GT 2 Pro and in the images we can see that the smartphone will be very different from what had been leaked in the previous weeks.
Instead of a camera module inspired by the Nexus 6P, we have a smartphone with a more sober look. So, your cameras must be inside a module in the upper left corner, with three sensors.
Check it out below:
economy and market
20 ten
Rumors
19 Dec
Update (12/17/21) – JB
Realme GT 2 can be launched alongside the Pro model, indicates leakage
The realme has already confirmed its next big presentation and everything indicates that the GT 2 Pro will be the biggest highlight of the event. However, anyone who thinks that the Chinese woman wants to stop there is wrong.
According to information obtained through a code on the Indian website of the realme, the company can also use the event on the 20th to announce a smartphone being called the GT 2 realme.
This non-Pro model may be the company’s bet for that public that wants a top-of-the-line smartphone, but doesn’t have enough budget.
For now, we still don’t know what the specs for this new model will be, but the Pro variant will be highly powerful.
The GT 2 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, two 50 MP cameras on the rear, a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz rating and 65W fast charging.
It is noteworthy that the event on the 20th will also be used by the Chinese to present to the world a new material that will be used to build their smartphones. the intention is deliver something innovative and ecologically correct.
Rumors
16 ten
Android
15 ten
Original text (12/14/21)
Realme GT 2 Pro? Company schedules event to announce three innovations
Realme released a teaser this week where it confirms a new release event. THE presentation is scheduled for December 20th and should bring as a great highlight the realme GT 2 line with three “great innovations”.
Currently, smartphones from this family are the most premium of the Chinese brand and there is an expectation in the market that the realme finally introduces the long-awaited GT 2 Pro.
A detail that draws attention in the event’s teaser is that there is a silhouette of a smartphone in the main image, and the brand promises some innovation when it comes to the materials used in the construction of the device.
economy and market
07 Dec
economy and market
08 Dec
Although it doesn’t give any clues or hints of the news we can expect, the image comes with the text “saving Gaia” – A world innovation in material.
Realme has been exploring new materials to improve the appearance and aesthetics of its smartphones. The company probably will present an ecologically correct device using the world’s first biobased material.
If the theory becomes reality, the company will be able to reduce carbon emissions by up to 63% when using this new material in its devices. If the GT 2 Pro is chosen to introduce the new feature, these are the possible specifications for it:
The GT 2 Pro realme must have a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen. This panel is flat, will be manufactured by Samsung and has support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, in addition to hiding the 32 MP camera.
The main rear sensor will be 50 MP (Sony IMX766), while the secondary is a wide angle that repeats 50 MP. To ensure a good autonomy, the GT 2 Pro’s battery really has 5,000 mAh and must support 65W fast charging, despite rumors indicating up to 125W.