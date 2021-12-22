Find out how to prove vaccination for Covid-19, even with problems in the Connect SUS – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The systems of the Ministry of Health completed this Monday ten days off the air after the cyber attack occurred on the 10th of this month. Among the various services affected is access to the ConnectSUS application for the issuance of the national vaccination certificate against Covid-19. The document is required in several states for access to large events and also for international travel to different countries. Without the virtual alternative, the recommendation is to use the physical card.

Even without being able to access the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), the health centers where the first dose, second dose or booster was performed have the registration and can provide a duplicate of the vaccination card for those who they no longer have. Those who still have the document can use it normally, as the value is the same as the certificate to prove vaccination.

For those intending to travel internationally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed countries that receive flights from Brazil about the temporary unavailability of the virtual certificate and instructed them to accept the card as proof. Last week, Minister Marcelo Queiroga had indicated the restoration of information, pages and applications until this weekend; however, the prediction ended up not being confirmed.

The folder avoided re-date but communicated that the data recovery process is now complete and no records have been lost. The ministry also stated that it is not measuring efforts and has the support of the Institutional Security Office and the Federal Police to identify those responsible. Authorship was assumed by the hacker group Lapsus$.

The way in which the crime occurred caught the attention of experts in digital security. Lapsu$ does not usually hijack data, and the actions of the group that had already been highlighted are those that change the homepage of a certain company or body to display a message. In addition, groups that hijack data usually make contact with victims or make explicit the ransom amount and how they want payment, situations that were not verified in this attack.

