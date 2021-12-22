Find out which is the most accessed website in the world in 2021

In 2021, TikTok dethroned Google as the most accessed website of the year, reveal data from the company Cloudflare. The Chinese social network went from seventh in 2020 to the top of the ranking, in which it alternated with the most popular search engine in the world for months, before establishing its leadership in October and November.

As expected, it was large companies or popular platforms that secured a place in the “top 10” most popular domains of the year revealed by Cloudflare. The data was taken from Cloudflare Radar, the arm of the networking company that monitors trends in online data traffic.

TikTok was also one of the most downloaded apps on Android and iOS (Image: Play/Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

Most Popular Sites in 2021:

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com whatsapp.com

When referring to “Google.com”, Cloudflare also counts the accesses in Maps, Translator, Photos, News and other aggregated platforms — that is, almost all the services that Gigante das Pesquisas offers. This is one of the very few times that the company loses the top position in Cloudflare’s data traffic ranking to another website.

If predictions are considered, it is likely that TikTok will not be too far from the lead until at least next year. An analysis by Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer) shows that the short video social network should be the third most popular of them all in 2022 as well.

Busy year for ranking

The ranking reveals a more general trend, but the platform’s in-depth analysis highlights interesting momentary trends. One was the sudden rise of YouTube on February 2, 2021, when a physical activity instructor went viral with an exercise broadcast during the coup d’état in Myanmar.

When considering only social networks, TikTok naturally also figured at the top of the list. The Chinese platform surpassed Facebook as the most popular domain, getting more data traffic from Cloudflare’s perspective.

Most popular social networks in 2021:

TikTok.com Facebook.com YouTube.com Twitter.com Instagram.com Snapchat.com Reddit.com Pinterest.com LinkedIn.com Quora.com

Also according to the company, the general drop that affected Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on October 4th also impacted the company’s position in the ranking. That occasion took the platform from third to fourth place for seven whole days.

The War of Streaming Services

In a year filled with successes like Round 6, Netflix remained at the top of the ranking of streaming services with the highest data traffic on the internet. The best months for the platform were January and February.

Netflix.com YouTube.com roku.com HBOMax.com Hulu.com

most popular messengers

Another unsurprising ranking leader was WhatsApp among messaging apps — it is the only one that figures as one of the most accessed domains in the world. Without considering platforms that use larger domains, such as iMessage (which uses Apple.com) and Messenger (Facebook.com), the most used messenger in Brazil is above the Chinese service WeChat, Signal and Telegram.

Source: Cloudflare