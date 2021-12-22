Five millimeter book, which cannot be read with the naked eye, sells for R$ 27,200

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM — One of the world’s smallest books was sold at auction in Brussels for €4.2 thousand (R$27,200 at current prices). The printed text is so tiny it cannot be read with the naked eye, only with a strong magnifying glass.

The leather-bound work measures 5 by 5 millimeters – smaller than the tip of a pencil – and contains seven versions of the Lord’s Prayer: in Dutch, English, American English, French, German, Spanish and Swedish.

It was valued at between €1,000 and €1.5 thousand euros (R$6.5 thousand and R$9.7 thousand), but an anonymous buyer bought the piece for €3.5 thousand (R$22.7 thousand ), in addition to the additional costs, which raised the price to the final value.

Five millimeter book cannot be read with the naked eye, but it needs the help of a powerful magnifying glass Photo: Disclosure

The book, titled The Lord’s Prayer, was one of a few hundred published in 1952 by the Gutenberg Museum in Mainz, Germany, as part of a fundraising initiative to pay for the building’s reconstruction after World War II.

The institution is one of the oldest printing museums in the world, named after Johannes Gutenberg, who pioneered mechanical printing in Europe in the 15th century.

According to the auctioneer of the piece, the copy has been in a collection for decades and is kept in a jewelry box as if it were a jewel. It can be incorporated into a transparent piece of jewelry and worn around the neck if desired. The book was sold alongside the metal printing plates used to make it.

Miniature book publishing has a long history. In Europe, many were produced in the 16th century, when there was an attempt to test the technological limits of printers, but there are examples from ancient Mesopotamia dating back to 2325 BC

The work is bound in leather, measuring 5 by 5 millimeters – smaller than the tip of a pencil Photo: Reproduction

According to the Miniature Book Society of the United States, a mini-book is “no more than three inches in height, width, or thickness.” The world’s smallest printed book is titled “Teeny Ted of Turnip Town”, it measures 70 micrometers by 100 micrometers and holds the Guinness World Record. A micrometer is equivalent to 0.001 mm. It costs $15,000 (BRL 86,000) and was recorded using an ion beam at Simon Fraser University, Canada. The author of the book is Malcolm Douglas Chaplin and was published by Robert Chaplin.