Flamengo goes to Braga to fulfill agenda for Carvalhal and evaluates to expand waiting mode for Jorge Jesus | Flamengo

Flamengo will hit the road in Portugal to follow their schedule of contacts for the new coach and occupy the time waiting for a position for Jorge Jesus.

With the derby between Benfica and Porto given as decisive for Mister Thursday, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will travel for three hours by car to Braga to occupy Wednesday and talk in person with directors of the local club and with Carlos Carvalhal. The coach is an option alongside Paulo Sousa if the chances of JJ’s return run out.

The rubro-negro leaders have also scheduled a conversation with António Salvador, president of Sporting Braga, and will visit the club’s facilities. Carvalhal is Flamengo’s long-standing desire, which sees it as coherent to resume contacts after the frustrated negotiation in 2020. The candidate, however, is no longer the absolute favorite.

Braz and Spindel were very impressed with the meeting with Paulo Sousa, last Sunday, and see the Polish national team commander as a great candidate for the position. Flamengo was already aware of Inter’s interest, but understands that there will be no auction in the event of a decision by the former midfielder for the vacancy of Renato Gaúcho.

Everything, in turn, goes through the position of Jorge Jesus. With the derby against Porto, in the Portuguese Cup, on Thursday, at Estádio do Dragão, Mister rejected the chance of a match to avoid conflicts of interest and noise in the local press. With that, contacts were restricted to businessman Bruno Macedo.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel are scheduled to return to Brazil on Thursday, the 23rd, but they will only define what to do on Wednesday night. There are good chances of extending their stay on Portuguese soil with the schedule remade: wait for Porto x Benfica, meet with JJ and make a decision so that the return, whenever it is, or with the new coach.

Flamengo arrives on the fourth day of their visit to Portugal with the funnel getting narrower: Jorge Jesus is the dream, Paulo Sousa is the most palpable and pleasing, and Carlos Carvalhal runs the race like an old flirtation.