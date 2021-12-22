Flamengo leaders postpone their return to Brazil for the 30th, date of Porto x Benfica decisive for Jesus | Flamengo

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will only return to Brazil on the 30th. After the initial forecast of returning this Thursday, Flamengo’s football commanders changed their plans. And coincidentally will fly to Rio on the date of the second derby between Porto and Benfica, which has decisive airs regarding the future of Jorge Jesus.

This Wednesday, the team of directors traveled from Lisbon to Braga, where they will meet Carlos Carvalhal, a coach who was previously a priority at Gávea, and António Salvador, president of the local team. In this way, they expand the range of contacts and save time before the final shot.

On Tuesday, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel went to Jesus’ house, in Cascais, near Lisbon. During the conversation, they had the green light to negotiate with Benfica. It is good to emphasize, however: there has been no proposal to the favorite of the fans and the red-black direction until the present moment.

Wednesday morning, by the way, was quite lively. João de Deus conceded a press conference on the eve of the derby with Porto valid for the Cup of Portugal – the teams face off on Thursday, at 17:45 (GMT). João had to face the microphones due to the fact that Mister was suspended. During the interview, he stated that the coach is not interested in leaving Benfica at the moment.

– I’m here because our coach was punished (Jorge Jesus is suspended), otherwise he would be happy to answer. Regarding the news, I’ve been talking a lot with Mister and specifically today even more. Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a meeting (his) with friends of Flamengo and duly authorized by Benfica and with the knowledge of Rui Costa. Mister said that he cannot and does not want to leave Benfica at this time. There is a contract to fulfill, want to fulfill and want to win titles at Benfica. That’s what made us come to Portugal again – said João de Deus, at a press conference on the eve of the duel against Porto for the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup.

Also in order to reduce the buzz over JJ on the eve of two classics with Porto, Benfica issued an official statement denying information from CNN Portugal realizing that there was already an agreement for Jesus to return to Flamengo.