Flamengo presents a proposal by Jorge Jesus and waits for Benfica classics by definition

Entrepreneur of Jorge Jesus asked Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s football vice president, who is in Portugal, that the Rio club wait until December 30 for a decision on JJ

Looking for a new coach for next season, the Flamengo sent the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and the director of the folder, Bruno Spindel, to Portugal to resolve the issue. A list was drawn up with some names, all Portuguese, and Jorge Jesus has always been the main one. Trading with JJ, in turn, gained new chapters.

During the ESPN FC this Tuesday (21), the presenter of Disney Channels João Guilherme brought the information that Braz presented a proposal to Bruno Macedo, Jesus’ manager, at a meeting this Monday (20), in the Portuguese capital.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In this same meeting, the agent told the Flamengo leader to wait until the next day December 30th. Until then, the Benfica will play two classics against the Harbor, the first by Portugal Cup, this Thursday (23), at 5:45 pm, with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. The second, on the 30th, at 6 pm, again at Estádio do Dragão, will be valid for the Portuguese Championship and will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The reason for waiting is simple: right now, Jesus is under great pressure as a coach and, if he loses two derbies in a row to his biggest rival, the 67-year-old Benfica coach may be fired before the turn of the year.

Also according to João Guilherme, who expressed his opinion about the businessman’s request to wait, he believes that the tendency is for Flamengo to actually wait until the 30th for a decision on whether or not to return to JJ To the club.

The coach, in turn, has not yet met Marcos Braz in Lisbon due to the match on Thursday, as Jesus will remain focused and will have to travel to the North of the country. The director, however, guaranteed that he will “have a coffee” with Mister before his return to Brazil.

At the same time, the red-black also talks with a second name: Victor Pereira, 53, who was recently fired from the Fenerbahce, from Turkey, and which is Portuguese and is free on the market. In Portuguese football, he stood out ahead of Porto.