Flamengo projects R$390 million for new hires over the next three years

Flamengo calculates that it can spend R$130 million in each of the next transfer windows on the market

the budget of the Flamengo for 2022 indicates that the club projects to have R$ 130 million separated by season for new signings until 2024. The value for next year already repeats the same forecast made for the beginning of 2021.

The document, available on the official rubro-negro website, presents an amount available for contracts of 16 million euros, the equivalent of just over R$ 100 million. With commissions, transfers and taxes, this figure rises to around R$130 million.

This does not mean that all this amount will only be spent in 2022. Flamengo works with the investment available for the year, being divided up to 2024. In the budget forecast, for example, the team calculates that R$ 43 million will, in fact, be paid in the next season, and the rest will continue to be amortized in the following years.

In the cash flow statement for 2023 and 2024, every year, Flamengo adds the same BRL 43 million calculated for 2022, indicating that the club is prepared to maintain the investment level for the following seasons as well.

The installment of values, in fact, is already a trend in the rubro-negro market in recent years. For 2022, for example, the club still has R$114 million to pay in deals such as Gabigol, Pedro and Gerson. In commissions, loans and other transfers, the outstanding amount for past transactions is R$34 million.

In negotiations already carried out, Flamengo will continue to have a relevant amount to be paid in 2023, with BRL 98 million, while this amount drops to just BRL 8 million in 2024 – in commissions, these amounts are, respectively, BRL 24 million and R$12 million over the next two years.



In recent seasons, the year with the highest spending on hiring players for Flamengo was 2019, with R$ 258 million invested. The value dropped in 2020, to BRL 178 million, and a little more in 2021, with BRL 112 million. If the R$130 million budget is followed, it will rise again, therefore, in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2021, Flamengo spent a little more on acquiring athletes than it had foreseen in its budget. The target was BRL 96 million, BRL 16 million below what was actually invested.

Earlier this month, in an interview with “GE”, Fernando Góes, financial director of Flamengo, mentioned the possibility of the team spending more than planned in the market, which could impact the following years. “The football department may review and think it needs to invest more. Then we have to review as a whole.”

In 2022, Flamengo has three loan contracts coming to an end in June, all with fixed purchase values: Andreas Pereira, Kenedy and Thiago Maia.

The highest figure would have to be paid to the Manchester United by Andreas Pereira: 15 million euros (R$ 97 million at the current price). Kenedy would cost 10 million euros (BRL 65 million) with the Chelsea, and Thiago Maia, around 7 million euros (BRL 45 million) to Lille.